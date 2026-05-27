Dreame Launches the X60 Pro Series and T Series Wet & Dry Vacuums, Pushing Smart Home Boundaries Further than Ever

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home and smart living solutions, today presented its latest product portfolio at Château de Chantilly in France, including the flagship robot vacuum X60 Pro Series, the Cyber X stair-climbing robot vacuum, the next-generation T Series wet & dry vacuums and other categories. These launches reflect Dreame's vision of pushing smart home boundaries further than ever.

X60 Pro Series Robot Vacuum: A Full-Space Cleaning Solution

The X60 Pro Series includes three models designed for different home needs: X60 Pro Ultra Complete, the core flagship model; X60 Pro Ultra Matrix, featuring zone-based mop switching; and X60 Pro Master, equipped with auto refill and drain functionality.

Across the lineup, the X60 Pro Series combines Dreame's latest cleaning technologies, including Dual UltraExtend Arms, enabling the side brush to extend up to 12cm and the mop pad up to 18cm for deeper edge and corner cleaning. The series also features PowerMaster Technology for faster charging and large-area coverage, updated obstacle clearance capabilities, 42,000Pa suction with HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0, and the AI OmniSight System 3.0, capable of recognizing over 320 obstacle types and adapting cleaning strategies in real time.

The X60 Pro Ultra Matrix further extends Dreame's award-winning Matrix concept by automatically switching dedicated mop pads for different spaces - nylon-bristled mops for kitchens, sponge mops for bathrooms, and thermal mops for living areas - delivering more tailored floor care throughout the home. The model is available in both standard and Vision versions, with the latter featuring a transparent dock design and Soft Dot Matrix Lighting.

The X60 Pro Master adds auto refill and drain functionality in a compact station design measuring only 416 × 443 × 249mm, bringing greater convenience while fitting seamlessly into modern homes.

For full press release, please visit: HERE

Cyber X Stair-climbing Robot: Climb Beyond Limits.

Debuted at IFA 2025, the long-awaited Cyber X returns with significant upgrades and is the centerpiece of this event. As the world's first bionic quad-track stair-climbing robot vacuum, it works seamlessly with the X60 Pro Series to deliver a complete solution for automatic stair cleaning.

Adaptive Stair-Climbing System : Masters various staircase designs, including L-shaped, straight, spiral and open-riser stairs. Cyber X can climb slopes up to 42° and handle carpeted stairs, with 30cm first-step height and obstacle clearance up to 35cm.

: Masters various staircase designs, including L-shaped, straight, spiral and open-riser stairs. Cyber X can climb slopes up to 42° and handle carpeted stairs, with 30cm first-step height and obstacle clearance up to 35cm. Bionic Quad-Track Stair Climbing System : Consists of Industrial-grade rubber tracks to provide firm grips on all stair types, a cushioned landing structure and a triple brake system for safety. It achieves a fast 0.2 m/s move speed and takes 27s to climb one stair.

: Consists of Industrial-grade rubber tracks to provide firm grips on all stair types, a cushioned landing structure and a triple brake system for safety. It achieves a fast 0.2 m/s move speed and takes 27s to climb one stair. Stair-Cleaning on Descent : Rear cleaning module with dual side brushes and 6,000Pa suction removes dust and debris while going down. Collected debris will be transferred from Cyber X to the robot vacuum's dust box, enabling a continuous and hands-free cleaning cycle.

: Rear cleaning module with dual side brushes and 6,000Pa suction removes dust and debris while going down. Collected debris will be transferred from Cyber X to the robot vacuum's dust box, enabling a continuous and hands-free cleaning cycle. Independent 3D ToF Vision: Captures a wider vertical scan range and full 3D stair data in a single scan, ensuring precise recognition of step edges, slope changes and obstacle locations.

Captures a wider vertical scan range and full 3D stair data in a single scan, ensuring precise recognition of step edges, slope changes and obstacle locations. Independent Computing Platform: Autonomous route planning and proactive connection with compatible robot vacuums - less waiting, less manual coordination.

Autonomous route planning and proactive connection with compatible robot vacuums - less waiting, less manual coordination. Multi-Level Mapping & App Control: Supports up to 4 floors with stair marking. Switch floors, assign tasks, and monitor status in real time via the app - perfect for complex multi-level homes.

Supports up to 4 floors with stair marking. Switch floors, assign tasks, and monitor status in real time via the app - perfect for complex multi-level homes. Seamless Compatibility : Available across the entire X60 Pro series, with dedicated compatibility for each model.

: Available across the entire X60 Pro series, with dedicated compatibility for each model. High-Capacity Battery: 6,400 mAh extended battery supports multiple staircases per charge.

T Series Wet and Dry Vacuum: Ultra-Slim Deep Cleaning

With the new T Series, Dreame introduces its next generation of ultra-slim wet & dry vacuums, designed to bring premium deep-cleaning technologies to more homes.

Across the lineup, every T Series model features Dreame's 9.85cm ultra-slim profile, 180° lie-flat design, hair anti-tangling system, and 95°C hot-air self-cleaning and drying system. The lineup also supports an optional odor-control accessory for an enhanced maintenance experience.

T16 Pro Heat - Ultra-Slim Flagship with Heat Cleaning

Leading the lineup is the T16 Pro Heat, Dreame's flagship ultra-slim wet & dry vacuum designed for premium households.

Combining 90°C hot-water cleaning, 30,000Pa suction power, and the WhaleSweep AI Robotic Arm, the T16 Pro Heat is built to tackle sticky messes, wet spills, and difficult corners more effectively.

The robotic arm automatically extends toward edges and corners for more complete coverage, while multispectral detection intelligently adjusts cleaning performance in real time.

The model also features a Dual-Scraper System to reduce hair tangles and simplify maintenance, together with detachable batteries for extended runtime up to 70 minutes and greater flexibility.

Wider T Series Lineup

Alongside the flagship T16 Pro Heat, the T Series also includes:

T15 Pro Heat - Combining hot-water cleaning, triple-edge coverage, and simplified maintenance

- Combining hot-water cleaning, triple-edge coverage, and simplified maintenance T14 Pro - Featuring adaptive dirt detection and intelligent cleaning adjustment

- Featuring adaptive dirt detection and intelligent cleaning adjustment T12 Pro - Bringing high-performance everyday cleaning and triple-edge coverage to more users

Together, the T Series delivers a complete wet & dry lineup designed for different homes, lifestyles, and cleaning needs - making deep cleaning slimmer, smarter, and more effortless.

Availability

The new product lineup will roll out progressively in the UK in the second half of 2026.

The X60 Pro Series will lead the rollout. The X60 Pro Ultra Complete will be commercially available from July priced at £1,299. The X60 Pro Ultra Matrix standard edition is priced at £1,499, the X60 Pro Ultra Matrix Vision at £1,599, and the X60 Pro Master is priced at £1,399. Availability details for Cyber X will be announced at a later date.

The T Series wet & dry vacuums and other categories will also become available in the UK progressively throughout the rest of 2026.

Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wmgEblYbvDb5yoq76FH9LKBmz7SbDAaO?usp=drive_link

Note: Availability, launch offers, and pricing may vary by market.

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