Conveyor System Market worth $14.64 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the conveyor system market size is projected to grow from USD 10.27 billion in 2026 to USD 14.64 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Conveyor System Market'

Conveyor System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: 10.27 billion

10.27 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 14.64 billion

USD 14.64 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 5.2%

Conveyor System Market Trends & Insights:

Floor conveyors will register the fastest growth in the automated conveyor system market during the forecast period.

Roller conveyor systems to witness high growth in the electronics conveyor system market during the forecast period.

US to lead the conveyor system market in North America.

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The conveyor system market is moving beyond conventional material transport toward intelligent, connected, and highly adaptive automation systems. Industries are increasingly deploying conveyors integrated with AI-driven routing software, machine vision inspection, robotic picking systems, warehouse execution platforms, and digital twin technology to improve throughput, reduce bottlenecks, and support real-time operational decisions. Manufacturers are also shifting toward modular conveyor architectures with decentralized controls and scalable layouts, allowing faster reconfiguration of production and distribution lines as product mixes and fulfillment requirements continue to evolve. Technology advancement is also reshaping maintenance and energy management strategies. IIoT-enabled sensors, cloud-connected diagnostics, and predictive analytics are helping operators monitor conveyor health in real time, reducing unplanned shutdowns and improving asset utilization across large facilities. At the same time, sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, battery manufacturing, and food processing are increasing their demand for hygienic enclosed conveyors, precision handling systems, low-noise operations, and energy-efficient drives to support stricter safety, contamination control, and sustainability requirements.

Floor conveyors will register the fastest growth in the automated conveyor system market during the forecast period.

Floor conveyors are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the automated conveyor system market during the forecast period, driven by the transition toward flexible and mixed model vehicle manufacturing. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly redesigning production facilities to handle ICE vehicles, hybrids, and EVs on shared assembly lines, creating stronger demand for adaptable floor-based conveyor systems. The segment is also gaining importance as EV production increases the movement of larger battery packs, chassis modules, and heavy vehicle components across assembly operations. At the same time, investments in plant modernization, line-side automation, and flexible manufacturing layouts are increasing the preference for floor conveyors, particularly in facilities where manufacturers aim to improve production efficiency without major structural modifications. For instance, in April 2026, Daifuku Co., Ltd. acquired EISENMANN GmbH, strengthening its automotive production systems, including floor-based transport and conveyor solutions used in vehicle assembly and body movement operations. Floor conveyors are becoming an important part of modern automotive manufacturing setups, as they support flexible, mixed-model production and enable smoother material flow in increasingly automated assembly environments. Overall, their growing adoption reflects the broader shift in the automotive industry toward adaptable, efficient, and automation-driven production systems.

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Roller conveyor systems to witness high growth in the electronics conveyor system market during the forecast period.

Roller conveyors are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the electronics conveyor system market during the forecast period, supported by the need for clean, controlled, and flexible movement of components, assemblies, cartons, and finished products. Electronics manufacturers are expanding automated production and handling lines for semiconductors, consumer electronics, batteries, and precision devices, increasing the need for conveyor systems that can support stable, low-damage material movement. Roller conveyors are gaining traction in the electronics industry due to their suitability for modular layouts, inspection lines, packaging areas, and controlled transfer between workstations. Growth is also supported by strong investment activity in electronics manufacturing infrastructure across key regions like the Asia Pacific and North America. Asia Pacific accounts for approximately 55% of global electronics production, driven by large-scale semiconductor, display, and consumer electronics facilities across China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. North America has announced semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing investments exceeding USD 200 billion, which is directly increasing demand for high-precision conveyor systems used in wafer handling, assembly transfer lines, and cleanroom-compatible material movement. For instance, in March 2026, Murata Machinery expanded its automation capabilities with advanced logistics and factory automation solutions for electronics- and semiconductor-related facilities, reflecting a rising focus on integrated, high-precision material-handling systems. Overall, growth in roller conveyors is being driven by the expansion of global electronics production clusters and the increasing need for synchronized, high-precision, and space-efficient conveyor-based material flow systems across highly automated manufacturing environments.

US to lead the conveyor system market in North America.

The US is expected to hold the largest share in the North American conveyor system market, supported by large-scale investment in warehouse automation, ecommerce fulfillment networks, manufacturing upgrades, and airport infrastructure. The country leads regional adoption, as it has the highest concentration of automated distribution centers and high-throughput logistics hubs in North America, where conveyor-based sortation and handling systems are now a standard part of facility design. Automation penetration is also higher in the US large-scale warehouses than in most other global markets, driven by the need for faster order processing and network-wide fulfillment efficiency across ecommerce and retail supply chains. Demand is further reinforced by the ongoing expansion of parcel hubs and airport baggage-handling systems, where rising cargo and passenger volumes require faster, more reliable material movement. The presence of established automation providers and integrators further strengthens deployment capability across sectors. For instance, in March 2026, Honeywell expanded its warehouse automation capabilities in the US through cloud-connected fulfillment and warehouse execution solutions for high-volume logistics operations. Overall, the US remains the dominant market in the region due to its scale of automated infrastructure, high adoption of conveyor-based systems in logistics and manufacturing, and continuous modernization of distribution and transport networks.

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Top Companies in Conveyor System Market:

The Top Companies in Conveyor System Market are Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Dematic (US), Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands), and Interroll Holding AG (Switzerland), among others.

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