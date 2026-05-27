Options Technology (Options), a leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services for global capital markets, today announced the launch of its Hosted Desktop Infrastructure (HDI) Solution, a next-generation platform engineered to deliver dedicated, GPU-accelerated desktop performance for hedge funds, investment banks, and quantitative trading firms operating in today's latency-sensitive environments.

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Purpose-built for mission-critical workloads, the HDI Solution provides a high-performance, secure, and scalable alternative to traditional virtual desktop environments. By allocating dedicated 16-core processors, high-capacity memory, and NVIDIA GPU resources to each user, the platform ensures consistent, uncompromised performance across applications such as Bloomberg Terminal, MATLAB, advanced Excel models, and real-time analytics.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented: "Historically, complex Excel models and AI environments have posed challenges in cloud environments; with HDI, these models now operate efficiently, reliably, and with a seamless, local-like experience. This solution goes beyond conventional virtual desktop offerings, enabling our clients to perform critical work without compromise."

Users benefit from ultra-enhanced multi-monitor 4K display capabilities, while seamless integration with platforms including Options' proprietary Horizon platform and Citrix, alongside tools such as Intune and Puppet, enables flexible deployment across trading floors, hybrid setups, and remote environments.

Security and resilience remain foundational, with all compute resources hosted within Options' global data centers, incorporating physical safeguards, centralized logging, and automated compliance monitoring. This architecture ensures sensitive data remains protected and centralized, while enabling secure access from any location or device, supported by 24/7 global expertise.

The launch of HDI further strengthens Options' position as a leader in high-performance infrastructure and managed services. Firms can access ready-to-use demo environments via Options' in-house Horizon platform to evaluate performance with no deployment overhead.

Today's announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including enhancements to its monitoring tool, AtlasVision, direct access connectivity to Japan Alternative Market (JAX) and the completion of Options' acquisition of Crossvale

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

Options media inquiries: Niall McAleer niall.mcaleer@options-it.com