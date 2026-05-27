The Company Returned to Profitability

Strategic Initiatives Gaining Traction

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance of Low-Single-Digit Revenue and 40% Adjusted EPS Growth

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2026 ended March 28, 2026.

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Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Highlights from Continuing Operations

Revenue decreased 3.7% on a reported basis and 7.0% in constant currency

Operating margin of (3.4)%; adjusted operating margin of (0.1)%

Loss per share of $(0.01); adjusted earnings per share of $0.22

John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Looking at fiscal 2026 we were encouraged by the progress we made executing against the strategic initiatives introduced last year to maximize the full potential of our two iconic fashion luxury houses, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Throughout the year, we took deliberate actions to strengthen product innovation, brand desirability and consumer engagement and we see clear evidence that these efforts are resonating with consumers. Early validation of our strategic initiatives and improving trends across both brands reinforce our confidence in their return to revenue and earnings growth."

Mr. Idol continued, "A year ago, our priority was to stabilize the business and create a stronger foundation for growth. Today, we are building upon the improving trends resulting from the success of our strategic initiatives. In fiscal 2027 we expect to return to low single digit revenue growth and approximately 40% earnings per share growth. Longer term we expect to grow Michael Kors revenue to $4 billion and Jimmy Choo revenue to $800 million while significantly increasing profitability. With a strengthened foundation and clear strategic priorities, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, enhance profitability and deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Financial Results and non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company's results are reported in this press release in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

As previously disclosed, on April 10, 2025, the Company and Prada S.p.A. ("Prada") entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") whereby Prada agreed to acquire certain subsidiaries of the Company which operate the Company's Versace business. As a result, the Company determined that the held for sale and discontinued operations criteria had been met and the Company classified the results of operations and cash flows of its Versace business as discontinued operations in its consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) and consolidated statements of cash flows for all periods presented. The related assets and liabilities associated with the discontinued operations are classified as held for sale in the consolidated balance sheets as of March 29, 2025. On December 2, 2025, the Company completed the sale of its Versace business. Unless otherwise noted, the discussion below including analysis of financial condition and results of operations relates only to continuing operations.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's February 2026 decision which held that tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) were unlawful, the Company is entitled to a refund of approximately $65 million in IEEPA tariffs previously paid to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As of March 28, 2026, the Company intended to recover all the IEEPA Tariffs previously paid and has recorded an IEEPA Tariff refund receivable of $65 million. The Company has begun filing refund claims with CBP and expects to recover the full amount, though actual timing and amounts are subject to completion of CBP's refund process. The IEEPA Tariff refund receivable is included within prepaid expenses and other current assets on the consolidated balance sheets. Of this total amount, $40 million was recorded as a reduction to Fiscal 2026 cost of goods sold and $25 million was recorded as a reduction to inventory as of March 28, 2026.

Overview of Capri Holdings Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Total revenue of $796 million decreased 3.7% compared to last year. On a constant currency basis, total revenue decreased 7.0%.

Gross profit was $516 million and gross margin was 64.8%, compared to $495 million and 59.9% in the prior year. Fourth quarter fiscal 2026 results included a $40 million reduction in cost of goods sold reflecting an estimated receivable for IEEPA tariff refunds paid throughout fiscal 2026 including amounts incurred in the fourth quarter.

Loss from operations was $27 million and operating margin was (3.4)% compared to an operating loss of $57 million and operating margin of (6.9)% in the prior year. Adjusted loss from operations was $1 million and adjusted operating margin was (0.1)%, compared to adjusted operating loss of $15 million and adjusted operating margin of (1.8)% in the prior year.

Net loss was immaterial, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $580 million, or $(4.90) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $27 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $538 million, or $(4.55) per diluted share, in the prior year.

Net inventory as of March 28, 2026 was $581 million, a 17% decrease compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operating activities for fiscal year 2026 was $197 million, while capital expenditures were $63 million, resulting in free cash flow of $134 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $135 million, and total borrowings outstanding were $357 million, resulting in net debt of $222 million as of March 28, 2026 versus $1.4 billion last year.

Michael Kors Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Michael Kors revenue of $656 million decreased 5.5% on a reported basis and 8.4% on a constant currency basis.

Michael Kors gross profit was $424 million and gross margin was 64.6%, compared to $407 million and 58.6% in the prior year. Fourth quarter fiscal 2026 results included a $38 million reduction in cost of goods sold reflecting an estimated receivable for IEEPA tariff refunds paid throughout fiscal 2026 including amounts incurred in the fourth quarter.

Michael Kors operating income was $57 million and operating margin was 8.7%, compared to $32 million and 4.6% in the prior year.

Jimmy Choo Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Jimmy Choo revenue of $140 million increased 5.3% on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency basis.

Jimmy Choo gross profit was $92 million and gross margin was 65.7%, compared to $88 million and 66.2% in the prior year. Fourth quarter fiscal 2026 results included a $2 million reduction in cost of goods sold reflecting an estimated receivable for IEEPA tariff refunds paid throughout fiscal 2026 including amounts incurred in the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Choo operating loss was $20 million and operating margin was (14.3)%, compared to an operating loss of $10 million and operating margin of (7.5)% in the prior year.

Share Repurchase Authorization

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 4.0 million ordinary shares for $79 million in open market transactions. As of March 28, 2026 the remaining availability under the Company's share repurchase program was $921 million.

Outlook

The following guidance is provided on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Guidance assumes an incremental 10% tariff rate on imports into the United Sates effective February 24, 2026. Financial results could differ materially from the current outlook due to a number of external events which are not reflected in our guidance, including changes in global macroeconomic conditions, incremental tariff rates in excess of our assumptions, greater than anticipated inflationary pressures or weakening consumer confidence, and further considerable fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $3.525 billion

Operating income of approximately $190 million

Net interest and other income of approximately $85 to $90 million

An effective tax rate in the low-teens range

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 112 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.15

Share repurchases of approximately $200 million

Capital expenditures of approximately $125 million

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $2.9 billion

Operating margin in the low-double-digit range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $625 million

Operating margin in the low-single-digit range

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Outlook

For Capri Holdings, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $750 million

Operating income of approximately $10 million

Net interest and other income of approximately $20 million

An effective tax rate of approximately negative 50%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of approximately 116 million

Diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.40

For Michael Kors, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $585 million

Operating margin in the high-single-digit range

For Jimmy Choo, the Company expects the following:

Total revenue of approximately $165 million

Operating margin in the low-single-digit range

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial outlook to the corresponding GAAP measures presented in this press release and on the Company's conference call without unreasonable effort due to the challenge in quantifying various significant items, including, but not limited to, foreign currency fluctuations, taxes, increased tariffs, and any future restructuring and other charges and expenses.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2026 results is scheduled for today, May 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, www.capriholdings.com. In addition, a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until June 3, 2026. To access the telephone replay, listeners should dial 1 (844)-512-2921 or 1 (412)-317-6671 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 13756114. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call. Additionally, a fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings highlights presentation is posted on the company's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency effects are non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided to supplement our reported operating results to facilitate comparisons of our operating results and trends in our business, excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates may have a significant effect on our reported results. The Company believes presenting metrics on a constant currency basis will help investors to understand the effect of significant year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and provide a framework to assess how business is performing and expected to perform excluding these effects. We calculate constant currency measures and the related foreign currency impacts by translating the current year's reported amounts into comparable amounts using prior year's foreign exchange rates for each currency. All constant currency performance measures discussed in this press release should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company also presents free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for the period. The Company believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of cash that is available after giving effect to our capital and strategic plans, and that it is useful to investors because it measures the Company's ability to generate cash. Additionally, this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain one-time, non-recurring costs associated with reserves related to a wholesale customer bankruptcy, restructuring activities, our store renovation plan, merger and divestiture transactions, impairment charges and Capri transformation initiatives. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, among other things, to evaluate its operating performance and in order to represent the manner in which the Company conducts and views its business. The Company believes that excluding these items, which are not comparable from period to period, helps investors compare operating and financial performance in a manner consistent with management's evaluation of ongoing business performance. While the Company considers the non-GAAP measures to be useful supplemental measures in analyzing its results, they are not intended to replace, nor act as a substitute for, any amounts presented in its consolidated financial statements prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to, macroeconomic pressures and general uncertainty regarding the overall future economic environment, the imposition or threat of imposition of new or additional duties, tariffs or trade restrictions on the importation of our products; risks related to the recovery of estimated tariff refund receivables, including delays in government processing, administrative offsets, appeals of court orders directing refunds, or changes in law or policy affecting the refund process; changes in fashion, consumer traffic and retail trends; fluctuations in demand for our products; loss of market share and increased competition; risks associated with operating in international markets and global sourcing activities, including currency fluctuations, disruptions or delays in manufacturing or shipments; departure of key employees or failure to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, Capri's ability to successfully execute its growth strategies or cost reduction measures; the risk of cybersecurity threats and privacy or data security breaches; reductions in our wholesale channel; high consumer debt levels, recession and inflationary pressures and general economic, political, business or market conditions; the impact of epidemics, pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; acts of war and other geopolitical conflicts; risks related to the pending federal securities law class action; as well as the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and Capri disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

SCHEDULE 1 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 Total revenue 796 827 3,474 3,621 Cost of goods sold 280 332 1,311 1,370 Gross profit 516 495 2,163 2,251 Total operating expenses 543 552 2,140 2,277 (Loss) income from continuing operations (27 (57 23 (26 Other (income) expense, net (4 8 (5 8 Interest income, net (33 (15 (77 (37 Foreign currency (gain) loss (3 (2 5 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 10 (47 107 (2 Provision for income taxes 9 532 27 524 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1 (579 80 (526 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4 (65 58 (653 Net (loss) income (3 (644 138 (1,179 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations 1 1 1 3 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri (4 (645 137 (1,182 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 118,798,210 118,573,945 119,309,284 118,256,350 Diluted 118,798,210 118,573,945 119,848,361 118,256,350 Net (loss) income per ordinary share attributable to Capri: Basic from continuing operations (0.01 (4.90 0.65 (4.47 Basic from discontinued operations (0.03 (0.54 0.49 (5.53 Basic per ordinary share (0.04 (5.44 1.14 (10.00 Diluted from continuing operations (0.01 (4.90 0.65 (4.47 Diluted from discontinued operations (0.03 (0.54 0.49 (5.53 Diluted per ordinary share (0.04 (5.44 1.14 (10.00

SCHEDULE 2 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 135 107 Receivables, net 211 215 Inventories, net 581 701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 226 156 Current assets held for sale 342 Total current assets 1,153 1,521 Property and equipment, net 371 393 Operating lease right-of-use assets 854 825 Intangible assets, net 562 582 Goodwill 202 199 Deferred tax assets Other assets 92 99 Noncurrent assets held for sale 1,594 Total assets 3,234 5,213 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 311 379 Accrued payroll and payroll related expenses 122 81 Accrued income taxes 23 66 Short-term operating lease liabilities 233 249 Short-term debt 14 24 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 251 233 Current liabilities held for sale 304 Total current liabilities 954 1,336 Long-term operating lease liabilities 830 814 Deferred tax liabilities 88 233 Long-term debt 343 1,466 Other long-term liabilities 935 417 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 575 Total liabilities 3,150 4,841 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, no par value; 650,000,000 shares authorized; 229,042,390 shares issued and 115,175,268 outstanding at March 28, 2026; 227,672,351 shares issued and 117,913,201 outstanding at March 29, 2025 Treasury shares, at cost (113,867,122 shares at March 28, 2026 and 109,759,150 shares at March 29, 2025) (5,543 (5,462 Additional paid-in capital 1,512 1,476 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (323 57 Retained earnings 4,434 4,297 Total shareholders' equity of Capri 80 368 Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total shareholders' equity 84 372 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,234 5,213

SCHEDULE 3 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 Revenue by Segment and Region: Michael Kors The Americas 391 455 1,854 2,051 EMEA 178 160 712 665 Asia 87 79 308 300 Michael Kors Revenue 656 694 2,874 3,016 Jimmy Choo The Americas 42 38 175 168 EMEA 68 63 291 287 Asia 30 32 134 150 Jimmy Choo Revenue 140 133 600 605 Capri The Americas 433 493 2,029 2,219 EMEA 246 223 1,003 952 Asia 117 111 442 450 Total Capri Revenue 796 827 3,474 3,621

SCHEDULE 4 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 Total revenue: Michael Kors 656 694 2,874 3,016 Jimmy Choo 140 133 600 605 Total revenue 796 827 3,474 3,621 Gross profit: Michael Kors 424 407 1,754 1,846 Jimmy Choo 92 88 409 405 Total gross profit 516 495 2,163 2,251 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Michael Kors 348 355 1,370 1,426 Jimmy Choo 105 91 403 393 Corporate 40 27 191 179 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 493 473 1,964 1,998 Depreciation and amortization: Michael Kors 19 20 72 79 Jimmy Choo 7 7 28 29 Corporate 5 6 21 24 Total depreciation and amortization 31 33 121 132 (Loss) income from continuing operations: Michael Kors 57 32 312 341 Jimmy Choo (20 (10 (22 (17 37 22 290 324 Less: Corporate expenses (45 (48 (212 (217 Restructuring and other (expense) income (5 (15 (5 Impairment of assets (19 (41 (40 (142 Tapestry related transaction income (costs) 15 14 Total (loss) income from continuing operations (27 (57 23 (26 Operating margin: Michael Kors 8.7 4.6 10.9 11.3 Jimmy Choo (14.3 (7.5 (3.7 (2.8 Capri (3.4 (6.9 0.7 (0.7

SCHEDULE 5 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL RETAIL STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) As of Retail Store Information: March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 Michael Kors 673 711 Jimmy Choo 211 219 Total number of retail stores 884 930

SCHEDULE 6 CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSTANT CURRENCY DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Change March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 As Reported Constant Currency Total revenue: Michael Kors 656 694 (5.5 (8.4 Jimmy Choo 140 133 5.3 Total revenue 796 827 (3.7 (7.0

Fiscal Years Ended Change March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 As Reported Constant Currency Total revenue: Michael Kors 2,874 3,016 (4.7 (6.5 Jimmy Choo 600 605 (0.8 (4.3 Total revenue 3,474 3,621 (4.1 (6.2

SCHEDULE 7 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 March 28,

2026 March 29,

2025 (Loss) Income from continuing operations, as reported (27 (57 23 (26 Adjustments: Impairment charges 19 41 40 142 Store renovation plan (1) 4 13 Transaction related costs (income) (2) 4 (16 5 (15 Capri transformation (3) 3 12 11 44 Reserves (4) (4 11 Restructuring and other expense (5) 5 15 5 Total adjustments 26 42 95 176 (Loss) Income from continuing operations, as adjusted (1 (15 118 150 Operating margin, as reported (3.4 (6.9 0.7 (0.7 Operating margin, as adjusted (0.1 (1.8 3.4 4.1 Net (loss) income attributable to Capri from continuing operations, as reported (580 79 (529 Adjustments to income from operations from above 26 42 95 176 Transaction related costs (6) 4 14 Tax effect of income from operations adjustments (3 (7 (17 Net income (loss) attributable to Capri from continuing operations, as adjusted 27 (538 181 (370 Weighted average basic ordinary shares outstanding 118,798,210 118,573,945 119,309,284 118,256,350 Weighted average diluted ordinary shares outstanding 119,486,741 118,573,945 119,848,361 118,256,350 Diluted net (loss) income per ordinary share from continuing operations, as reported (0.01 (4.90 0.65 (4.47 Net income adjustments per ordinary share 0.23 0.35 0.85 1.34 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share from continuing operations, as adjusted 0.22 (4.55 1.50 (3.13

______________________

(1) Primarily relates to fixed asset costs expensed as incurred associated with the Company's Store Renovation Plan for certain stores considered strategic investments and are not capitalizable. (2) Relates to transition services agreement costs incurred by the Company in connection with the sale of Versace during Fiscal 2026 and costs associated with the previously terminated merger agreement with Tapestry during Fiscal 2025. (3) The Capri transformation program represented a multi-year, multi-project initiative intended to improve the operating effectiveness and efficiency of our organization by creating best in class shared platforms across our brands and by expanding our digital capabilities. These initiatives covered multiple aspects of our operations including supply chain, marketing, omni-channel customer experience, e-commerce, data analytics and IT infrastructure. (4) Reserves related to a one-time, non-recurring charge, and subsequent recoveries, for accounts receivable deemed uncollectible due to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of a wholesale customer during the period. (5) Relates to costs incurred in connection with the Company's Global Optimization Plan which primarily relate to severance, lease termination and store closure costs. (6) Primarily relates to the costs incurred in connection with the sale of Versace, partially offset by transition services agreement related income.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Jennifer Davis

+1 (201) 514-8234

Jennifer.Davis@CapriHoldings.com

Media:

Press@CapriHoldings.com