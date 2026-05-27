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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
108 Leser
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Form 5498 Series Deadline Approaches June 1 as TaxBandits Supports IRA Trustees, Custodians and Tax Professionals

Filers can electronically file Form 5498 series returns and distribute participant copies through TaxBandits before the June 1 deadline.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is supporting filers ahead of the June 1 deadline with comprehensive e-filing support for all Form 5498 series forms.

"As the June 1 deadline approaches, IRA trustees, custodians and tax professionals need a 5498 reporting process that feels straightforward and manageable," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "TaxBandits simplifies Form 5498 filing with features that support accuracy, participant copy distribution and efficiency from start to finish."

TaxBandits allows users to e-file Form 5498 series returns before the deadline, helping maintain compliance and avoid late-filing penalties.

5498 Forms Due June 1

TaxBandits supports e-filing for all four Form 5498 series variants, all due June 1:

  • Form 5498 reports IRA contributions, rollovers and fair market values to the IRS.

  • Form 5498-SA reports contributions to Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Archer MSAs and Medicare Advantage MSAs.

  • Form 5498-QA reports contributions to ABLE accounts for individuals with disabilities.

  • Form 5498-ESA reports contributions to Coverdell Education Savings Accounts.

Submission Validation Features

The platform supports submission accuracy through built-in verifications, including checks using IRS business rules and common filing mistakes, and USPS address validation. TIN Matching is also available for a small additional cost, providing TIN validation within 24 hours.

Participant Copy Distribution

Participant copy distribution is supported through Online Access, a digital portal where participants can securely access their forms, as well as trackable domestic and international mailing through TaxBandits' partnership with Pitney Bowes.

Post-Submission Support

Post-submission support is provided through The Bandit Commitment's free corrections and retransmissions for 5498 series forms submitted through TaxBandits.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com.

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at charles@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/form-5498-series-deadline-approaches-june-1-as-taxbandits-support-1170536

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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