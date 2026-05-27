Global Education Communities Corp: GECC Appoints New CFO and Provides GEC Oakridge Construction Progress

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB International:GECSF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Victor Chiu has been appointed to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Chiu is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over a decade of experience spanning financial reporting, strategic finance, and accounting advisory. He began his career in public practice at Deloitte LLP before transitioning into corporate controllership roles. He has supported large, diversified private enterprise groups across Canada-including Northland Properties and Bosa Properties-with extensive portfolios in real estate, hospitality, operations, and investment.

Based at GECC headquarters, Mr. Chiu succeeds Mr. Paul Harman, who is departing the Company to pursue personal interests. GECC extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Harman for his dedication and contributions, and wishes him the absolute best in his next chapter.

The Company is also pleased to report that its GEC Oakridge project successfully topped off in April 2026. Interior work is progressing ahead of schedule and below budget, and the construction crane is scheduled for demobilization in mid-June 2026. Progress photos of the site can be viewed here.

"We are thrilled to welcome Victor to the GECC team," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President, and CEO of GECC. "He brings over a decade of valuable public-company accounting and real estate development experience. His deep expertise in construction and development finance will undoubtedly strengthen our corporate team as we execute our strategy to expand our portfolio. We also want to thank Paul Harman for his dedicated service and significant contributions to GECC's growth.

"Furthermore, we are excited by the announcement*1 of the opening of the nearby Oakridge Park master-planned community," continued Mr. Chu. "Oakridge Park is a $6.5 billion project which will span 2.8 million square feet, combining 650,000 square feet of retail space, 720,000 square feet of offices, and roughly 1,400 residential units upon completion of its various phases. The launch of Oakridge Park aligns perfectly with our timeline for GEC Oakridge, which is expected to deploy in March 2027, followed by GEC Langara in late 2028."

Oakridge Park is located directly across the street from GEC Oakridge and just three city blocks from GEC Langara. The Company expects that immediate proximity to one of the largest luxury retail, civic, and transit hubs in Metro Vancouver's history will significantly enhance the long-term value and demand for GECC's student housing projects in the same neighbourhood.

*1 https://vancouversun.com/life/oakridge-park-opening-what-to-know

About GECC:

For over 32 years, GECC has been a leading player in Canada's education and student housing sectors. Following the strategic divestiture of its domestic college assets in 2025 and 2026, GECC has evolved into a premier pure-play student housing developer and operator. Serving nearly 10,000 domestic and international students annually, GECC's global footprint spans student housing communities, recruitment centers, and corporate offices across Canada and abroad.

Student Housing & Education Super-Centres

Under the flagship GEC Living brand, GECC is the largest off-campus student housing provider in Western Canada. The company specializes in developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and has pioneered the "Education Super-Centre" concept-integrated hubs that combine academic space with high-density housing. The GEC portfolio, comprising both operational assets and a robust development pipeline, represents a combined value and development budget exceeding $1 billion. With 1,300 operational beds and approximately 2,500 additional beds in the development pipeline, GEC provides essential housing solutions to students from 95 schools across Metro Vancouver, representing 79 countries worldwide. Website: www.gecliving.com

Academic Division and Supporting Services

Formerly the parent company of Sprott Shaw College, SSLC Language College and Vancouver International College, GECC successfully divested these entities in 2025 and 2026 to focus on its student housing real estate business. The company's current academic division continues through CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp., maintaining a feeder and bridge between institutional education and student-centric infrastructure.

GECC maintains a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to achieve high occupancy and brand consistency across its portfolio: Global Education Alliance (GEA): A premier student recruitment agency that connects international students with top-tier North American institutions and streamlines their placement into GEC housing. Irix Design is a Vancouver-based media and communications firm that serves as GECC's internal marketing and design department, ensuring seamless execution of the company's global brand strategy.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video. Check out our video library on YouTube.com: https://www.youtube.com/gecliving

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (the "forward-looking statements") about the Company and its plans. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, that the Company expects that immediate proximity to one of the largest luxury retail, civic, and transit hubs in Metro Vancouver's history will significantly enhance the long-term value and demand for GECC's student housing projects in the same neighbourhood. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors (collectively, the "Risks") that could cause GECC's actual results or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of GECC's management at the time they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements if those beliefs, opinions or expectations, or other circumstances should change, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/gecc-appoints-new-cfo-and-provides-gec-oakridge-construction-progres-1170897