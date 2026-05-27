Highlights:

Excellent High-Grade and Wide Intercept in the Western Down-Plunge Zone: Hole 1274-26-378W1 intersected 1.48% CuEq over 46.7 m (1.33% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au) starting at 946 m depth, including a higher-grade interval of 4.04% CuEq (3.63% Cu, 0.37 g/t Au) over 14 m . Confirms High-Grade continuity by 50 m along the eastern extension of the Western Down-Plunge, supporting resource growth through a potential increase in tonnage and grade in this area of the resource. High-grade assay results should positively impact the block model in this area, which is currently estimated at under 2% CuEq.



London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to report another exceptional wide and high-grade copper-gold intercept from its ongoing drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit ("B26" or the "Deposit") in Québec. The Company's resource improvement drilling campaign outperforms expectations, confirming excellent grade continuity. Abitibi currently holds an 80% interest in the B26 Project, with SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, holding the remaining 20% (see news release dated March 12, 2026).

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented: "Our 2026 drill program is progressing well, with results continuing to align with and validate our disciplined, high-impact capital allocation strategy at B26. Hole 378W1 is a strong example of this approach, successfully achieving multiple objectives within a single drill hole. Notably, it confirms a 50-metre eastern extension of the High-Grade Western Down-Plunge-one of the most significant discoveries from last year's program. This hole also contributes to the delineation of the indicated resource drill grid and delivered both greater width and higher grade than the current block model in this area, supporting continued organic resource growth at B26 and reinforcing our confidence in grade continuity across the deposit."

Link to CEO Update Video

Discussion of Results:

Holes 1274-26-378 and 378W1 further underscore the Western Down-Plunge as a highly prospective and priority growth corridor within the B26 Deposit. Positioned approximately 50 metres from hole 269W6, these drill holes successfully targeted both the up-dip projection and eastern extensions of this high-grade zone. The current drill spacing is expected to support the conversion of this sector into the indicated resource category, marking a significant step forward in resource confidence.

The results strongly confirm the continuity and robustness of the high-grade mineralization, reinforcing the expansion potential of the system. Collectively, these two holes are expected to have a meaningful positive impact on the high-grade domain within the block model, further enhancing the overall resource profile.

Mineralization is typical of a well-developed copper stringer system, characterized by intense dark chlorite alteration and evidence of remobilization and deformation, often associated with thicker, more massive sulphide sections. These geological features are consistent with, and highly characteristic of, the Western Down-Plunge Zone, supporting the interpretation of a dynamic and evolving high-grade corridor with considerable upside.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from recent drilling

Drill hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) CuEq2

(%) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) CuEq spot4

(%) 1274-26-378 877.35 924.25 46.90 0.54 0.43 0.10 1.69 0.01 0.57 incl 897.40 905.70 8.30 1.86 1.62 0.23 3.63 0.01 1.94 also incl 897.40 899.70 2.30 5.63 4.91 0.73 8.82 0.02 5.86 incl 916.60 921.30 4.70 0.98 0.57 0.44 2.18 0.01 1.09 1274-26-378-W1 946.00 992.70 46.70 1.48 1.33 0.13 3.39 0.04 1.54 incl 963.00 977.00 14.00 4.04 3.63 0.37 7.67 0.10 4.18 incl 988.00 990.00 2.00 0.92 0.76 0.14 3.60 0.02 0.98

Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates that the mineralized lens' true width generally corresponds to 60% to 80% of the core length.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.50/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $28.00/oz Ag and $3,000/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the "including" intervals, allowing for up to three consecutive samples below cut-off grade.

Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.60/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $75.00/oz Ag and $4,650/oz Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Figure 1: Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Figure 2: Longitudinal Section looking north with results from the current release

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Table 2: Drill Hole Information

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth Dip Start (m) End (m) 1274-26-378 652486 5512919 272 2 -66 0 1191 1274-26-378-W1 652486 5512919 272 19 -50.52 456 993

Note 1: Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number in the table above

QAQC

The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half, sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all 4-Acid digestion and multi element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30 g are routinely used though 50 g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2 g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCL and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12 mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and as such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories' quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng. (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. is dedicated to acquiring and exploring mineral properties within Quebec, with a particular emphasis on high-quality base and precious metal assets that offer significant potential for growth and expansion.

The company's flagship B26 Polymetallic project, in a joint venture with SOQUEM (80% Abitibi, 20% SOQUEM), hosts a substantial and growing resource base:

Indicated: 12.96Mt at 2.08% CuEq (1.19% Cu, 1.16% Zn, 0.44 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag)

Inferred: 12.34Mt at 2.20% CuEq (1.60% Cu, 0.16% Zn, 0.68 g/t Au and 8.1 g/t Ag).

The B26 project is strategically located just 7 km southeast of the formerly producing Selbaie Mine. This proximity provides the project with access to key infrastructure required for potential mine development.

In addition to the B26 Deposit, Abitibi's portfolio includes the Beschefer Gold project, historical drilling has identified four notable intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 m (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 m (BE12-014) amongst four modelled zones. These promising findings highlight the potential for further gold discoveries within the project area.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jonathon Deluce, Chief Executive Officer

The Company also maintains an active presence on various social media platforms to keep stakeholders and the general public informed and encourages shareholders and interested parties to follow and engage with the Company through the following channels to stay updated with the latest news, industry insights, and corporate announcements:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AbitibiMetals

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abitibi-metals-corp-amq-c/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur." Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299034

Source: Abitibi Metals Corp.