Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that optionee Olympio Metals Limited (ASX: OLY) ("Olympio") is resuming drilling activities (Phase 3 drilling campaign) at the Bousquet Gold Project following completion of the requirements to earn an initial 51% interest in the project pursuant to the option agreement between the parties. The Bousquet Gold project is located on the prolific Cadillac Larder Lake Fault approximately 30 kilometers east of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, and benefits from existing infrastructure and major Abitibi gold operations including LaRonde and Westwood.

Key points of the news release:

The Phase 3 drilling campaign will test the lateral extension of the bonanza intercept of 19.4 m grading 17.29 g/t Au from 172.5 m in the Main Lode system and subsequently test the down plunge extension;

Field work includes a televiewer survey to confirm the structural links between holes; and

Olympio reached the milestone required to earn 51% ownership of the Bousquet Gold Project.

Plan view map of the Paquin and Amadee prospects

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Simon Britt, president and CEO: "We welcome the continuation of exploration activities following outstanding results delivered from Olympio's Phase 2 drilling campaign on Bousquet. The 51% interest earn-in (Stage 1) was completed ahead of schedule and we fully expect they will earn the remaining 29% interest (Stage 2) ahead of the next 5 years milestone payments and required exploration expenditures."

Olympio can earn an additional 29% interest (Stage 2) on the Bousquet Gold project ("Bousquet") over the next 5 years, through option payments and exploration expenditures totaling:

C$500,000;

C$250,000 worth of Olympio shares;

C$1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on Bousquet; and

The agreement provides Olympio with flexibility to accelerate these commitments.

If Stage 2 conditions are met by Olympio, a Joint Venture ("JV2") will be formed:

Olympio's interest in the JV2 will be 80%;

Olympio will sole fund Bullion's JV2 20% expenditures until initial production on Bousquet;

Bullion's 20% interest is free carried until initial production on Bousquet; and

OLY will retain a right of first refusal to purchase Bullion's JV2 20% interest.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Bousquet Gold project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a junior mining exploration company conducting exploration activities in Quebec, primarily in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

A new corporate website is currently under construction and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298980

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corp.