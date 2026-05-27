Key Points

Generated operating profit for the 9 months to 31 March 2026 of £37.7 million, compared to a £3.2 million operating loss in the 9 months to 31 March 2025, as the Club continues to see the benefits of operating cost and headcount reduction programs implemented in the prior year, along with improved performance in the Premier League;

9 month adjusted EBITDA at £187.5 million, versus £145.3 million in the 9 months to 31 March 2025, a 29.0% increase;

The Men's first team finished the Premier League season in 3 rd place, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the 2026/27 season;

Announced Michael Carrick will continue as our men's first team Head Coach, having signed a new contract which will run to 2028;

The Women's team finished the 2025/26 Women's Super League season in 4 th place and reached the Quarter-Finals of the Women's Champions League for the first time in our history;

The Men's Under 18 team had a strong year, finishing 2 nd in the U18 Premier League and reaching the finals of the FA Youth Cup and U18 Premier League Cup, continuing our proud tradition of developing young talent;

Announced our 2026/27 pre-season preparations with matches taking place in Finland, Norway, the Republic of Ireland and in Sweden where we take on Atletico de Madrid in the Snapdragon Cup;

Agreed new contracts for key first team players Harry Maguire Kobbie Mainoo;

Work continues behind the scenes on our ambition to build a new 100,000 seater stadium;

For fiscal 2026, the Company increases its revenue guidance to £655 million to £665 million; the Company also raises its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between £200 million and £210 million

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company," the "Group" and the "Club") today announced financial results for the 2026 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Management Commentary

Omar Berrada, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We feel very positive about the club's progress this season and the continuing positive impact of our business transformation initiatives. Finishing third in the Premier League and securing qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League is testament to our men's team's improved form on the pitch. Michael Carrick has done an excellent job in the 17 games he has overseen and we are delighted that he will continue as Head Coach.

Our women's team reached the quarter final in the UEFA Women's Champions League and also reached the final of the League Cup for the first time and will be participating once again in the World Sevens Series. On the academy side, reaching the FA Youth Cup and PL2 play-off finals is also an indication of our continued commitment to youth development."

Outlook

For fiscal 2026, the Company increases its revenue guidance to £655 million to £665 million. The Company also raises its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between £200 million and £210 million. The club remains committed to, and in compliance with, both the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and UEFA's Financial Fair Play Regulations.



Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2025/26 season 6 13 12 7 38 2024/25 season 6 13 10 9 38 2023/24 season 7 13 9 9 38

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except loss per share) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Commercial revenue 82.4 74.7 10.3% 245.1 245.1 Broadcasting revenue 64.9 41.3 57.1% 157.1 134.2 17.1% Matchday revenue 42.2 44.5 (5.2%) 117.9 123.0 (4.1%) Total revenue 189.5 160.5 18.1% 520.1 502.3 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 84.7 51.2 65.4% 187.5 145.3 29.0% Operating profit/(loss) 5.1 0.7 628.6% 37.7 (3.2) Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (11.8) (2.7) (337.0%) (14.3) (29.1) 50.9% Basic loss per share (pence) (6.83) (1.57) (335.0%) (8.25) (17.09) 51.7% Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net profit/(loss))(1) 5.1 (5.5) 6.6 (12.1) Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence)(1) 2.95 (3.19) 3.85 (7.07) Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency)(2) $650.0 $650.0 0.0% $650.0 $650.0 0.0%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic loss per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

(2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 31 March 2026 was £260.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £262.5 million.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £82.4 million, an increase of £7.7 million, or 10.3%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £38.5 million, a decrease of £4.0 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the Club's training kit sponsorship agreement with Tezos in the prior year, which ended before the start of the 2025/26 season, partially offset by other changes in our commercial partner mix.

revenue was £38.5 million, a decrease of £4.0 million, or 9.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the Club's training kit sponsorship agreement with Tezos in the prior year, which ended before the start of the 2025/26 season, partially offset by other changes in our commercial partner mix. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £43.9 million, an increase of £11.7 million, or 36.3%, over the prior year quarter, due to stronger trading related to improved on pitch performance, combined with a one-off credit relating to amended terms of our in-house e-commerce business launched in the prior year.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £64.9 million, an increase of £23.6 million, or 57.1%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team estimating a higher Premier League finishing position for the 2025/26 season versus the 2024/25 season, combined with an increased value of the Premier League's latest international broadcasting rights cycle.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £42.2 million, a decrease of £2.3 million, or 5.2%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing 3 fewer home matches compared to the prior year quarter, partially offset by improved performance of our Matchday revenue sector on a per game basis.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £179.1 million, an increase of £17.0 million, or 10.5%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £70.8 million, a decrease of £0.4 million, or 0.6%, over the prior year quarter. The club continues to see the financial benefits of headcount reduction programs implemented during the prior year.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £34.0 million, a decrease of £4.1 million, or 10.8%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to decreased matchday costs associated with playing 3 fewer home matches in the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £5.3 million, compared to £4.2 million in the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £52.4 million, an increase of £6.5 million, or 14.2%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2026 was £520.8 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were a cost of £16.7 million, primarily as a result of costs associated with the exit of former men's first team head coach Ruben Amorim, along with certain members of his coaching team. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter were a cost of £2.7 million, as result of compensation for loss of office costs incurred in relation to the restructuring of the club's operations.

(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £5.2 million, primarily due to the write off of costs capitalised in respect of Ruben Amorim and certain members of his coaching team, compared to a profit of £2.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £20.3 million, compared to £3.8 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by an unfavourable swing in foreign exchange rates in the current quarter resulting in a £10.3 million unrealized foreign exchange loss on unhedged USD borrowings. This compares to a favourable swing in foreign exchange rates resulting in a £7.3 million unrealized foreign exchange gain on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £3.4 million, compared to a credit of £0.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £16.5 million in the quarter to 31 March 2026, compared to a decrease of £22.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £27.3 million, compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £22.3 million.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £0.7 million, a decrease of £16.2 million over the prior year quarter, due to the significant improvements to our Carrington training facility that took place in the prior year.

Net cash inflow in relation to intangible assets for the quarter was £21.4 million, compared to net capital expenditure of £31.3 million in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter includes the impact of proceeds raised from the sale of future dated transfer fee receivables due from other football clubs.

Net cash outflow from financing activities for the quarter was £30.5 million, compared to a net cash outflow of £0.1 million in the prior year quarter. The current year quarter movement is mostly driven by a £30.0 million net repayment on our revolving credit facility.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 31 March 2026 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 31 March 2025. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.2913 at 31 March 2025 to 1.3216 at 31 March 2026, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £490.1 million, compared to £500.9 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 31 March 2026 were £262.5 million compared to £212.3 million at 31 March 2025.

As of 31 March 2026, cash and cash equivalents were £60.9 million compared to £73.2 million at the prior year quarter. This movement is detailed further in the Statement of Cash Flows on page 11 of this release.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 148-year football heritage we have won 69 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers, per latest available survey data from 2019. Our large, passionate, and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss for the period before depreciation, amortization, exceptional items, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net profit/(loss))

Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives and foreign currency options, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 25%). The normalized tax rate of 25% is the current UK corporation tax rate. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit/(loss) for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 43.4% 46.6% 47.1% 48.8% Broadcasting of total revenue 34.3% 25.7% 30.2% 26.7% Matchday of total revenue 22.3% 27.7% 22.7% 24.5% 2025/26 Season 2024/25 Season 2025/26 Season 2024/25 Season Home Matches Played PL 5 5 15 15 UEFA competitions 2 5 Domestic Cups 1 2 1 4 Away Matches Played PL 7 5 16 14 UEFA competitions 2 5 Domestic Cups 1 1 2 Other Employee benefit expenses of revenue 37.4% 44.4% 42.2% 46.6%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 189,497 160,564 520,149 502,329 Operating expenses (179,190 (162,128 (525,508 (544,206 (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (5,201 2,271 43,019 38,662 Operating profit/(loss) 5,106 707 37,660 (3,215 Finance costs (26,758 (13,783 (63,309 (44,749 Finance income 6,439 10,019 7,609 12,018 Net finance costs (20,319 (3,764 (55,700 (32,731 Loss before income tax (15,213 (3,057 (18,040 (35,946 Income tax credit 3,436 347 3,806 6,820 Loss for the period (11,777 (2,710 (14,234 (29,126 Basic loss per share: Basic loss per share (pence) (6.83 (1.57 (8.25 (17.09 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic loss per share (thousands) 172,434 172,353 172,433 170,459 Diluted loss per share: Diluted loss per share (pence) (1) (6.83 (1.57 (8.25 (17.09 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted loss per share (thousands) (1) 172,434 172,353 172,433 170,459 (1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2026 and the three and nine months ended 31 March 2025, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March 2026 30 June 2025 31 March 2025 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 296,289 292,334 280,008 Right-of-use assets 3,043 7,145 7,394 Investment properties 19,224 19,433 19,503 Intangible assets 949,358 966,457 942,507 Deferred tax assets 29,472 24,927 25,336 Trade receivables 20,476 43,419 47,679 Derivative financial instruments 57 191 1,317,919 1,353,715 1,322,618 Current assets Inventories 13,687 13,053 12,003 Prepayments 18,401 17,438 19,460 Contract assets accrued revenue 77,431 19,528 40,882 Trade receivables 100,666 133,728 123,122 Other receivables 1,309 13,694 1,696 Derivative financial instruments 110 472 21 Cash and cash equivalents 60,935 86,105 73,211 272,539 284,018 270,395 Total assets 1,590,458 1,637,733 1,593,013

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March 2026 30 June 2025 31 March 2025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 56 56 56 Share premium 307,345 307,345 307,345 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (628 223 (550 Accumulated losses (355,093 (341,616 (337,161 179,405 193,733 197,415 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 12,566 5,915 6,234 Trade and other payables 171,140 205,359 181,866 Borrowings 490,140 471,855 500,883 Lease liabilities 2,859 7,899 7,752 Derivative financial instruments 660 2,599 3,272 677,365 693,627 700,007 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 142,586 205,490 171,472 Trade and other payables 310,983 359,246 298,435 Income tax liabilities 651 566 1,022 Borrowings 262,458 165,119 212,318 Lease liabilities 485 572 836 Derivative financial instruments 2,476 3,403 4,333 Provisions 14,049 15,977 7,175 733,688 750,373 695,591 Total equity and liabilities 1,590,458 1,637,733 1,593,013

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental Note 4) 38,403 34,767 42,719 2,168 Interest paid (11,375 (12,952 (29,201 (31,723 Interest received 413 667 1,490 2,423 Tax paid (72 (165 (370 (464 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 27,369 22,317 14,638 (27,596 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (808 (16,856 (19,538 (34,091 Payments for intangible assets (41,672 (36,063 (257,870 (239,720 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 63,176 4,803 143,642 44,141 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities 20,696 (48,116 (133,766 (229,670 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 79,985 Proceeds from borrowings 60,000 30,000 225,000 230,000 Repayment of borrowings (90,000 (30,000 (125,000 (50,000 Debt finance costs paid (353 (2,455 Principal elements of lease payments (81 (102 (1,609 (293 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (30,434 (102 95,936 259,692 Effects of exchange rate movements on cash and cash equivalents (1,102 3,570 (1,978 (2,764 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,529 (22,331 (25,170 (338 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 44,406 95,542 86,105 73,549 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 60,935 73,211 60,935 73,211

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (11,777 (2,710 (14,234 (29,126 Adjustments: Income tax credit (3,436 (347 (3,806 (6,820 Net finance costs 20,319 3,764 55,700 32,731 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 5,201 (2,271 (43,019 (38,662 Exceptional items 16,686 2,658 16,686 25,833 Amortization 52,352 45,867 161,104 148,560 Depreciation 5,309 4,254 15,115 12,803 Adjusted EBITDA 84,654 51,215 187,546 145,319

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted profit/(loss) for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (11,777 (2,710 (14,234 (29,126 Adjustments: Exceptional items 16,686 2,658 16,686 25,833 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings 5,343 (7,285 10,258 (8,033 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (43 348 (51 2,079 Income tax credit (3,436 (347 (3,806 (6,820 Adjusted profit/(loss) before income tax 6,773 (7,336 8,853 (16,067 Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 25%) (1,693 1,834 (2,213 4,017 Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net profit/(loss)) 5,080 (5,502 6,640 (12,050 Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share: Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 2.95 (3.19 3.85 (7.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) 172,434 172,353 172,433 170,459 Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence) (1) 2.94 (3.19 3.85 (7.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (1) 172,658 172,353 172,658 170,459 (1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2026 and the three and nine months ended 31 March 2025, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended 31 March Nine months ended 31 March 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 2026 £'000 2025 £'000 Loss for the period (11,777 (2,710 (14,234 (29,126 Income tax credit (3,436 (347 (3,806 (6,820 Loss before income tax (15,213 (3,057 (18,040 (35,946 Adjustments for: Depreciation 5,309 4,254 15,115 12,803 Amortization 52,352 45,867 161,104 148,560 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 5,201 (2,271 (43,019 (38,662 Net finance costs 20,319 3,764 55,700 32,731 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 279 419 757 1,216 Foreign exchange losses on operating activities 471 2,883 3,385 2,731 Reclassified from hedging reserve 150 (1,067 1,968 1,876 Changes in working capital: Inventories 5,079 1,420 (634 (8,460 Prepayments 1,833 7,806 724 (1,607 Contract assets accrued revenue (12,201 18,965 (57,903 (1,104 Trade receivables (6,863 (38,112 6,119 (87,355 Other receivables 172 326 12,385 1,039 Contract liabilities deferred revenue (15,044 7,836 (56,253 (26,269 Trade and other payables (1,633 (13,876 (36,881 1,044 Provisions (1,808 (390 (1,808 (429 Cash generated from operations 38,403 34,767 42,719 2,168

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Contacts:

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Chief Financial Officer

Roger.Bell@manutd.co.uk



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Toby Craig

Chief Communications Officer

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