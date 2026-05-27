India/Netherlands: Deep-Tech Battery Company Achieves Third-Party Validation of High-Energy Platform for Drones, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems

Sovereign Manufacturing of Batteries on US and European Soil Now Possible

Nanoloy Pte Lt, the parent company of Nanoloy BV ("Nanoloy"), today announced the successful third-party validation of its RoboX battery platform a next-generation high-energy architecture designed specifically for drones, robotics, and autonomous systems operating under extreme power-demand conditions.

Independent validation was conducted by PEM Motion GmbH, Germany, under sustained discharge rates of up to 12C and mission-style pulsed duty cycles representative of real-world autonomous operations.

During testing, RoboX demonstrated:

Electrode-level specific capacities exceeding more than 2 times the capacities of the best in class anodes and cathodes for EVs (>1,000 mAh/g) on both anode and cathode sides;

Sustained high-power output under repeated aggressive discharge conditions;

More than 50% remaining capacity after extended high-burst cycling;

Stable operation under drone-style power demand profiles requiring repeated acceleration and lift bursts.

These performance characteristics position RoboX among a new class of advanced battery systems targeting high-growth sectors including unmanned aerial systems, defense autonomy, and industrial robotics.

Built for the Next Generation of Autonomous Machines

Most battery systems are optimized either for energy density or power delivery rarely both simultaneously. Autonomous systems, however, require continuous transitions between high-load bursts and sustained operational endurance while preserving sufficient reserve energy for sustained return-to-base functionality.

RoboX was engineered specifically for this challenge.

By combining high specific capacity with repeated high-power discharge capability, Nanoloy successfully addressed one of the most significant constraints limiting the operational range, payload capacity, and mission reliability of drones and robotics today.

RoboX is being developed using American, European and Indian raw material supply chains, reflecting increasing market demand for localized advanced battery manufacturing capabilities in strategic sectors including aerospace, defense, and industrial autonomy.

Nanoloy is currently engaging with strategic partners to realize its vision of manufacturing best in class batteries in the USA and Europe.

"Drones and robots don't fail because of peak power they fail because they run out of usable energy after performing real work," said Alex Koszo, CEO of Nanoloy. "RoboX is designed for real mission conditions, not laboratory hypotheticals. This validation represents an important step toward commercial-scale battery systems capable of extending endurance, increasing payload flexibility, and improving operational reliability for autonomous platforms."

Investment and Strategic Partnership Opportunities

Koszo added, "We are currently seeking U.S. and EU-based investment partners to help scale RoboX, as well as support the development of a research-and-development lab pilot manufacturing facility in the US or Europe with the view to build a local fully scaled factory."

About Nanoloy

Nanoloy is an India/EU-based deep-tech battery technology company designing and producing proprietary plasma-fused electrodes for next-generation high-performance energy storage systems using broadly available precursor materials. Nanoloy focuses on creating higher energy density, sustained high-power delivery, and mission-optimized battery architectures for autonomous systems, robotics, aerospace, and advanced mobility applications, and stationary battery systems for critical infrastructure.

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Media contact: melissa@kentplacellc.com