Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 12:30
30,100 Euro
+1,01 % +0,300
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,50013:20
30,10030,50013:17
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Teva Pharmaceuticals Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Agentic CRM with industry-specific AI for deeper customer engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Lavanya Narasimhamurthy, global vice president of IT at Teva. "We share a deep commitment to customer success, and Vault CRM will provide Teva the technical foundation to drive commercial execution."

"From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars, and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients' needs," said Veeva President and CCO Tom Schwenger. "We are honored to extend our strategic partnership with Teva to include Veeva Vault CRM."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution. Vault CRM includes the Agentic Call Report to generate Commercial Evidence, using compliant free text to drive insights to increase commercial agility.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, AI, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 13 and 14), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:






Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems
maria.scurry@veeva.com


Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Systems, Europe
meera.lakhani-patel@veeva.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988323/Teva_Pharmaceuticals_Commits_to_Veeva.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teva-pharmaceuticals-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-302782660.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.