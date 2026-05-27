RevEng.AI raises $15 million to verify the security and integrity of AI-generated software

The platform enables enterprises and defense organizations to secure their software supply chain by ensuring that no malicious functionality exists inside the compiled software they ship, buy, deploy, and execute

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevEng.AI, a cybersecurity company building the binary-native verification layer for the software supply chain, today announced it has raised a $15 million Series A round led by NATO Innovation Fund with participation from Sands Capital, In-Q-Tel (IQT), IQ Capital, and Episode One.

RevEng.AI helps organizations analyze compiled software at the binary level to determine what is actually inside executables, firmware, and third-party software without requiring access to source code. While Anthropic's Mythos has drawn significant attention to frontier AI for cybersecurity and autonomous vulnerability discovery, RevEng's foundational AI model named BinNet translates these advances into practical application by working directly on released software binaries to find novel cyber threats in real-world environments. It has been trained with elite cyber units inside allied governments and top commercial teams to automatically hunt down hidden security vulnerabilities and backdoors placed in widely used software. This enables the platform to automate the analysis of binary software, identifying hidden threats, malicious functionality, unexpected components, vulnerabilities, and abnormal release changes before software is shipped, purchased, or deployed.

The company aims to use this technology to address one of the largest unsolved problems in the cybersecurity space: software supply chain integrity. Software supply chain attacks have become one of the fastest-growing and most consequential risks facing enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure operators. Every organization now depends on software it did not fully build or inspect, including commercial applications, open-source dependencies, firmware, and vendor updates. Once that software is compiled into machine-executable form, its contents are no longer easily visible to humans-creating a powerful opportunity for attackers and a major blind spot for defenders.

That blind spot has become far more urgent as AI automates software development. In the last year, coding assistants have evolved into AI coding agents that autonomously generate, modify, and deploy increasingly large amounts of software. As a result, organizations face a new bottleneck in verifying the artifact that ships and ensuring it has no malicious or high-risk functionality embedded inside. RevEng.AI is built to solve this problem.

"In a world where AI increasingly writes the code, the only universal source of truth is the executable binary files that actually run on machines," said James Patrick-Evans, PhD, Founder and CEO of RevEng.AI. "RevEng gives organizations an independent way to verify software at the binary level before it is released, bought, or deployed. This is critical because much of the software being built today is never reviewed or seen by a human, making it untrustworthy. It needs to be automated, and that's exactly what RevEng delivers."

RevEng combines proprietary binary analytics with AI-assisted reasoning to automate work that has historically required scarce, highly specialized reverse engineering expertise. This allows organizations to analyze software at a fraction of the cost and time of manual review while scaling integrity checks across the complete binary artifacts they depend on.

"Software now underpins every layer of our economies and national security, from energy grids and transport systems to hospitals, banks, and defense infrastructure," said David Ordonez, Senior Associate, NATO Innovation Fund. "RevEng.AI gives organizations the ability to understand what is actually inside the software they rely on, even when that software is closed-source or delivered by third parties. That closes a critical gap in software supply chain security and strengthens the resilience of the systems our societies depend on."

"Across our global partner community, strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure depends on truly understanding the software that underlies it," said Dan Bocknek, Vice President, Technology at IQT. "As AI accelerates code generation, verifying what actually resides inside compiled binaries has become a strategic imperative. RevEng gives organizations the clarity they need to spot hidden functionality early and reduce risk across the software supply chain."

Unlike legacy application security tools, which primarily inspect source code, repositories, or declared package metadata, RevEng verifies the compiled executables and artifacts. The platform works directly on closed-source, third-party, and internally developed software, enabling organizations to:

Identify hidden, undeclared, or unexpected components in binaries and executables

Detect malicious functionality, dangerous behaviors, and vulnerabilities that may not be visible in source-centric workflows

Compare new releases against trusted versions to uncover abnormal drift or suspicious changes

Make trusted decisions before software is shipped, procured, deployed, or updated

The company is already seeing strong early demand with enterprise and defense organizations who are working with and investing in the solution. RevEng integrates into existing security and software delivery workflows, helping customers move from reactive investigation to proactive software verification, stopping software supply chain attacks in their tracks.

For more information, visit: https://reveng.ai/

About RevEng.AI

RevEng.AI is building the binary-native verification layer for software supply chain integrity. Founded in 2023, the company helps enterprises and defense organizations analyze compiled software-including closed-source and third-party artifacts-to understand what is actually inside the software they ship, buy, and run. By automating reverse engineering, binary analysis, and integrity verification, RevEng.AI helps customers detect hidden threats, reduce software supply chain risk, and make better trust decisions before deployment.

Media Contact

Sarah Ribacoff for RevEng.AI

sarah@aspironinfluence.com