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WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 13:21
355,15 Euro
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 13:10 Uhr
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Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): Agora, the Denodo Cloud Service, now available on the Microsoft Marketplace to Power Agentic AI Use Cases

Agora enables Microsoft Azure customers worldwide to leverage their full data estate across hybrid, multi-cloud, and data-sovereignty environments to accelerate agentic AI initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo, a leader in data management and a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner, announced that Agora, the Denodo Cloud Service - a fully managed platform - is now available on the Microsoft Marketplace. Agora provides native integrations with Microsoft services including Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) Gen2, Power BI, and Azure Synapse Analytics, as well as partner services such as Azure OpenAI and Azure Databricks. Agora, combined with Microsoft's AI and data services, enable organizations to extend their agentic AI capabilities to critical data residing in 200+ source systems across on-premises systems, SaaS offerings, and other cloud platforms while facilitating compliance with regulatory, data sovereignty, and security requirements.

Agora complements Microsoft Fabric's semantic intelligence capabilities by providing the logical data access layer that connects AI agents to operational and analytical data outside Microsoft systems. While Microsoft Fabric delivers semantic understanding and orchestration capabilities for AI agents through Fabric IQ, Agora enables those agents to access live, trusted data from non-Microsoft sources - including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Snowflake, and hundreds of additional systems across on-premises and hybrid environments. This complementary architecture supports multiple agent consumption patterns, from Microsoft Copilot agents accessing enterprise-wide data through Agora's Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration to custom AI agents built with Microsoft Foundry leveraging Agora's APIs for real-time data retrieval. Agora also includes a data marketplace that enables PowerBI and other business users to find, access, and utilize enterprise data through the same semantic layer that powers AI agents, enabling humans and AI agents to share consistent business definitions and context.

Together, Agora's agentic-AI-ready data foundation and Microsoft's AI and data services power real-time decision-making, hyper-personalized experiences, agentic workflows, and other hybrid and multi-cloud use cases that depend on live, governed access to distributed data. This approach minimizes latency, reduces data drift risk, and ensures mission-critical insights and automated actions are always based on the most current information available. To support secure, governed access and enable seamless compliance, Agora integrates with Microsoft Entra ID and delivers fine-grained data governance capabilities such as attribute-based access control, end-to-end lineage, and policy enforcement for non-Microsoft sources.

"Microsoft is pleased to welcome Agora to Microsoft Azure and the Microsoft Marketplace," said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Together with Denodo, we look forward to helping enterprises accelerate agentic AI initiatives - especially those operating in complex hybrid, multi-cloud, and data-sovereign environments."

With Agora available on the Microsoft Marketplace, organizations can get started quickly with options ranging from free trials to private offers for annual contracts and consumption-based pricing. These options enable customers to choose the model that best fits their business needs, while streamlining procurement and enabling customers to apply their Denodo purchase - an Azure IP co-sell-eligible solution - toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

"With Agora's availability on the Microsoft Marketplace and seamless integrations to Microsoft's AI and data services, we offer our mutual customers a powerful solution for agentic AI use cases that leverage an organization's entire data estate across hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president, Denodo. "Agora on the Microsoft Marketplace delivers new levels of agility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and ease-of-use."

For more information

  • Agora on the Microsoft Marketplace

About Denodo
Denodo is a global leader in data management, powering trustworthy AI agents and applications. The Denodo Platform, an award-winning logical data management solution, transforms enterprise data into reliable insights for AI, analytics, and self-service initiatives. Organizations worldwide use Denodo to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time compared to traditional data lakehouses, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Media contacts
pr@denodo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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