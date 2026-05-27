Nurminen Logistics Oyj: The change negotiations of North Rail Oy have concluded

Nurminen Logistics Plc Press release 27 May 2026, at 2:00 p.m.
The change negotiations of Nurminen Logistics Plc's subsidiary, North Rail Oy, have concluded. The negotiations concerned the entire personnel of the company.
As a result of the negotiations, the employment of five employees will end. In addition, the company may implement temporary lay-offs. The duration of any lay-offs would be a maximum of 90 days per employee.
Nurminen Logistics Plc
Further information:
Toni Mäkelä, CEO, North Rail Oy
+358 400 454 368 toni.makela@northrailcargo.com
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