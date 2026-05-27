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WKN: 918635 | ISIN: FI0009900187 | Ticker-Symbol: 8I4
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:03
0,840 Euro
+1,20 % +0,010
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8400,90214:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 13:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nurminen Logistics Oyj: The change negotiations of North Rail Oy have concluded

Nurminen Logistics Plc Press release 27 May 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

The change negotiations of Nurminen Logistics Plc's subsidiary, North Rail Oy, have concluded. The negotiations concerned the entire personnel of the company.

As a result of the negotiations, the employment of five employees will end. In addition, the company may implement temporary lay-offs. The duration of any lay-offs would be a maximum of 90 days per employee.

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Further information:

Toni Mäkelä, CEO, North Rail Oy
+358 400 454 368 toni.makela@northrailcargo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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