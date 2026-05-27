Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loihde Oyj: Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has conditionally approved Loihde Plc acquiring BLC Turva Oy

27.5.2026 13:00:02 EEST | Loihde Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Loihde Plc Company Announcement 27 May 2026 at 1:00 EEST

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has conditionally approved Loihde Plc acquiring BLC Turva Oy

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has conditionally approved the acquisition by which Loihde Plc acquires the entire share capital of BLC Turva Oy. The condition for approving the transaction is that prior to the completion of the transaction, Loihde will divest its local locking business in the regions of South Karelia and South Savo, and BLC Turva Oy will divest its local locking business in the region of Central Finland. The FCCA's decision has no essential impact on the industrial logic behind the acquisition or the cost synergy target of over EUR 3 million.

Loihde announced on 5 November 2025 that Loihde and the cooperative Savonlinnan BLC-osuuskunta had signed an agreement on Loihde acquiring the entire share capital of BLC Turva Oy. As both Loihde and BLC Turva are among Finland's largest suppliers of security solutions, the transaction is subject to the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

FCCA's decision

The FCCA has today on 27 May 2026 approved the transaction conditionally. According to the FCCA, the combined market share of Loihde and BLC Turva in local locking systems market in the regions of South Carelia, South Savo and Central Finland is so high that the transaction would essentially reduce competition in these areas. Therefore, the FCCA requires that Loihde divests its local locking business in Jyväskylä and its local locking and security technology business in Mikkeli, and BLC Turva divests its locking business in Jyväskylä. Prior to the completion of the divestments, the FCCA must approve the purchasers of business operations. Loihde and BLC Turva have committed to the conditions presented in the FCCA's decision.

In other market regions or in nationwide locking and security technology business, the FCCA did not identify any competition concerns caused by the transaction and did not impose any related conditions on the completion of the transaction.

The combined revenue of the businesses to be divested is less than EUR 10 million. Loihde's and BLC Turva's combined IFRS revenue for 2025 is approximately EUR 219 million.

"The business operations that must be divested make up a relatively small part of the entity following the transaction. The FCCA's conditions apply only to three regions and mostly to locking business, which is only one part of Loihde's comprehensive security offering which also includes security technology solutions, cybersecurity and corporate networks. The impact of the FCCA's decision on the industrial logic or the estimated cost synergies generated by the transaction is insignificant", says Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde.

Key points and most significant benefits of the BLC Turva acquisition

Following the acquisition of BLC Turva, Loihde will become the Finnish market leader in electronic security technology, structural security, fire safety and voice evacuation solutions. The transaction opens opportunities for expanding Loihde's extensive portfolio to BLC Turva's customer base, including cyber security and network services.

Despite the conditions the FCCA presents, Loihde is still confident that the transaction will generate annual cost synergies of more than EUR 3 million after the integration is complete. Loihde also expects its earnings per share to improve significantly. The transaction is also expected to provide significant synergy benefits for more efficient management of inventories on a larger scale and with a centralised operating model.

The integration project will begin on the latter half of 2026, after the divestments required by the FCCA. The cost savings and other benefits of the transaction will be realized in stages. The integration project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2028.

The companies' combined IFRS adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is approximately EUR 16 million and after the estimated cost synergies will be realized, the pro forma adjusted EBITDA would grow to more than EUR 19 million.

The completion date of the transaction between Loihde and BLC Turva is open, as it can be completed only after the business transactions the FCCA requires have been signed. Loihde will disclose the completion of the transaction and will then update its financial guidance for 2026.

The debt-free purchase price of the transaction is EUR 28 million, of which approximately EUR 7.5 million will be paid as new shares in Loihde and approximately EUR 20.5 million in cash. The final purchase price will be subject to customary adjustments for net working capital at the time of completion.

Key figures of the companies

BLC Turva Oy (FAS)

2025

2024

2023

Revenue, EUR million

74,9

76,8

77,9

Adjusted EBITDA, EUR million

1,8

2,0

2,8

Adjusted EBITDA, % of revenue

2,4

2,6

3,6

Personnel (FTE)

437

450

456

Balance sheet total

30,0

33,4

42,8

Loihde Oyj (IFRS)

2025

2024

2023

Revenue, EUR million

144,4

139,7

132,7

Adjusted EBITDA, EUR million

12,5

11,0

7,6

Adjusted EBITDA, % of revenue

8,6

7,9

5,7

Personnel (FTE)

779

826

863

Balance sheet total

130,4

130,1

145,5

Further information:


Samu Konttinen, CEO of Loihde Plc
Interview requests: Director of Communications Tiina Nieminen, tel. +358 44 411 3480, tiina.nieminen@loihde.com

Approved advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, tel. +358 50 520 4098

Loihde enables business continuity. We help our customers gain a sustainable competitive edge through data, AI and digitalisation, harness the potential of the cloud and protect themselves against both physical and cyber threats. The combining of these skills is what makes Loihde a unique and comprehensive partner. We are approximately 780 skilled professionals, and our revenue in 2025 amounted to EUR 144 million.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.