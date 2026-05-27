Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVC2 | ISIN: KYG4783B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 33C
Tradegate
25.05.26 | 07:37
1,350 Euro
+4,65 % +0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOCARE PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2301,34014:28
1,2501,32014:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InnoCare Pharma: InnoCare Announces Approval of Orelabrutinib in Australia

BEIJING, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that orelabrutinib (HIBRUKA) has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia, offering a new treatment option for patients with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (R/R MCL) in the region.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, "The approval of orelabrutinib in Australia marks another important milestone in InnoCare's global footprint and brings a new treatment option to patients with lymphoma in the region. Beyond oncology, we are also advancing global clinical trials of orelabrutinib in autoimmune diseases."

MCL is a distinct subtype of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is an aggressive and currently incurable disease with rising incidence rate. Patients are often diagnosed at an advanced stage with limited treatment options and poor prognosis.

Orelabrutinib is a novel Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor developed by InnoCare for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. With its high target selectivity, it minimizes off-target effects, thereby improving both safety and efficacy.

Orelabrutinib has been approved in Singapore for the treatment of patients with R/R MCL and R/R MZL (marginal zone lymphoma). In China, Orelabrutinib has been approved for the treatment of four lymphoma indications, all of which have been included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare (SSE: 688428; HKEX: 09969) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases, two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs worldwide. InnoCare has established comprehensive innovation platforms for drug discovery. To date, the Company has developed a robust product pipeline comprising three approved drugs (orelabrutinib, tafasitamab and zurletrectinib), more than ten innovative drug candidates in clinical development, and multiple programs in preclinical stages. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information about InnoCare, please visit https://www.innocarepharma.com/en and follow us on LinkedIn.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

Contact

MediaInvestors
Chunhua Lu
86-10-66609879
chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com
86-10-66609999
ir@innocarepharma.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.