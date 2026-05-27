Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 13:24 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cambridge Forum Announces Pitch My Idea: Accelerating the Future of AI and Health Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Forum, the global hub for innovation and knowledge exchange, today officially opens applications for Pitch My Idea: AI and Health - a morning of pitch sessions, keynote speeches, panels and networking. This curated opportunity, which connects seven lucky startups with investors, is scheduled for 11th September 2026 at the Cambridge Corn Exchange. Cambridge Forum will be uniting the UK's most promising pre-seed and seed-stage startups with a global network of investors on the second day of its annual event.

Cambridge is uniquely positioned as a powerhouse for this initiative, hosting over 5,500 knowledge-intensive businesses and boasting the world's highest concentration of academic entrepreneurs. Cambridge is a premier global deep-tech hub, boasting the highest concentration of tech unicorns per capita in Europe. Driven by university spinouts, over 26+ unicorns have emerged from the 'Cambridge Phenomenon', with 2024 seeing a record $2.3 billion in venture capital investment. Pitch My Idea is designed to capitalise on Cambridge's strong track record and ecosystem, offering seven selected entrepreneurs a prestigious platform to bridge the gap between innovation and capital.

More than just a pitch event, Pitch My Idea offers not only the opportunity for seven startups to present to a room full of investors and potential partners, but also a virtual platform for investors and startups to connect. Selected startup finalists will receive:

  • Expert Coaching & Mentoring: Professional pitch training and tips for improvement from industry partners.
  • Virtual Investor Connectivity: Access to a bespoke online platform to engage with global investors digitally.
  • Zero Participation Fees: There is no charge for the finalists selected to pitch nor for investors.
  • Strategic Visibility: High-level exposure through marketing communications and access to a global audience.
  • Complimentary tickets for Cambridge Forum: Tech for Good on Thursday, 10th September.

Who Should Apply? We are seeking startups and spin-outs specialising in AI-driven healthcare solutions. Target sectors include Clinical Intelligence and Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Life Sciences, Remote Care and Personal Health, Health Systems and Operations, Health Data Infrastructure and Governance and Population and Global Health. Cambridge Forum is particularly interested in solutions that are ethical and have a significant and measurable positive impact on society. The organisation encourages applications from women founding teams and founders from diverse backgrounds.

Key Dates & Deadlines:

  • Applications Now Open.
  • 1st July 2026: Final Application Deadline.
  • 11th & 19th August: Pitch coaching and mentoring.
  • 11th September 2026: Pitch Day at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

"Whilst it's becoming common knowledge that AI has a profound disruptive potential in so many fields, health is perhaps the sector wherein it holds the greatest positive promise for humanity," said Dr Ehab Shanti, Founder of Cambridge Forum. "Whether in robotics or diagnostics, or the discovery of new medicines and genetic mapping or the use of LLMS for patient empowerment, Cambridge Forum aims to shine the spotlight on some of the most cutting-edge AI and Health technology and to connect some of the most promising enterprises in Cambridge with global investors and institutions."

Health and AI startups are encouraged to apply via (hyperlink) whereupon they will be able to download the application pack.

About Cambridge Forum

Cambridge Forum is an independent global forum on a mission to unite technologists, academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs and development professionals in a shared space to exchange knowledge and skills. Through practical training and real-world applications, we will harness advanced technology in pursuit of solutions to address the world's most pressing challenges. In 2025, the forum fostered cross-sector collaboration and knowledge-sharing with a focus on empowerment and scalable impact in Insuretech, Key speakers included Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability at Google and Jaideep Prabhu, Professor of Marketing at Cambridge Judge Business School. This year the focus is AI and Health. Cambridge Forum looks forward to convening the brightest minds, to share insights and showcase innovation, to help improve patient outcomes and efficiencies, reduce costs and extend quality-adjusted life years.

For more information visit: https://www.cambridgeforum.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988751/Cambridge_Forum.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988752/Cambridge_Forum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambridge-forum-announces-pitch-my-idea-accelerating-the-future-of-ai-and-health-innovation-302783044.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.