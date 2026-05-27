Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A419CG | ISIN: US7731211089 | Ticker-Symbol: 6RJ0
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 14:30
131,60 Euro
+6,82 % +8,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET LAB CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,80131,6014:32
130,60131,4014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Achieves Milestone for Missile Defense Constellation, Passes System Requirements Review for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has successfully passed System Requirements Review (SRR) for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) constellation. This milestone advances the program that will see Rocket Lab deliver satellites equipped with advanced missile warning, tracking, and defense capabilities to U.S. and allied national security.

The SRR milestone confirms that Rocket Lab's proposed solution meets SDA's operational requirements and establishes the technical baseline for the program. Built on Rocket Lab's Lightning satellite platform, the TRKT3 constellation will leverage the Company's end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, with all major components, including the advanced IR sensors, solar arrays, avionics, optical terminals and propulsion systems, designed and manufactured in-house. Rocket Lab's satellites will feature the Company's Phoenix infrared sensor payload, a wide field-of-view solution specifically engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern missile defense. To ensure mission resilience, the satellites will also be equipped with Rocket Lab's advanced StarLite space protection sensors, designed to safeguard the constellation against directed energy threats. Rocket Lab's InterMission Ground Software will provide the foundational command and control architecture for the program, finalizing end-to-end integration and enabling flawless space-to-ground operations.

"Passing System Requirements Review demonstrates our technical readiness and validates our approach to delivering space infrastructure," said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA. "The Tracking Layer provides capability for protecting the nation against advanced missile threats. Our vertically integrated capabilities, from developing the advanced infrared payloads in-house and building the satellites, to engineering the foundational software that commands them, enable us to deliver the speed, resilience, and performance that national security missions demand."

Rocket Lab's approximately $816 million TRKT3 award builds on the Company's previously awarded approximately $515 million Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 program, bringing Rocket Lab's total SDA awards to more than $1.3 billion. This growing portfolio underscores Rocket Lab's emergence as a disruptive and trusted prime contractor for high-stakes national security space programs.

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact
Morgan Connaughton
media@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.