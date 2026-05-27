BULGOLD Inc.: BULGOLD Commences Drilling On The Lutila Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV:ZLTO) (the "Company" or "BULGOLD") announces that it has commenced exploration diamond drilling on the Lutila Gold Project located in Central Slovakia. The Lutila exploration licence covers an area of 32.2km² and is prospective for quartz-adularia, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

The Company will be drill testing the recently discovered Kopernica vein system. Currently, the programme envisages three, short, approximately 200m drill holes. The below cross-section outlines the Company's exploration approach for the Spring, 2026 drill programme:

For further information please see the Company's current Corporate Presentation dated April 2026 and the Company's February 10, 2026 press release: BULGOLD Inc. Discovers the Kopernica Vein System within the North East Block on the Lutila Gold Project.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Slovak and Bulgarian portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On April 30, 2026, BULGOLD's issued and outstanding shares were 72,626,013 of which approximately 20.11% were held by Founders, Directors and Management.

Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD's website (www.BULGOLD.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr Sean Hasson, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and President and Chief Executive Officer to the Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding the exploration plans of the Company and the timing thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the inherent uncertainty of mineral exploration; risks related to title to mineral properties; and credit, market, currency, operational, commodity, geopolitical, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates and general market and economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

BULGOLD Inc.

Sean Hasson, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +359 887 560 545

Email: Sean.Hasson@BULGOLD.com

Website: www.BULGOLD.com

SOURCE: BULGOLD Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bulgold-commences-drilling-on-the-lutila-gold-project-1170723