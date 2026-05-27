New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 May 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue.

Name: Erria ISIN: DK0060101483 Short name: ERRIA Number of shares before change: 18,357,006 shares Change: 1,160,000 shares Number of shares after change: 19,517,006 shares Subscription price: DKK 3.598 Face value: DKK 0.25 Unchanged orderbook ID: 333114

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S