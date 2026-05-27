New shares in Erria A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 28 May 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue.
|Name:
|Erria
|ISIN:
|DK0060101483
|Short name:
|ERRIA
|Number of shares before change:
|18,357,006 shares
|Change:
|1,160,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|19,517,006 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 3.598
|Face value:
|DKK 0.25
|Unchanged orderbook ID:
|333114
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
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