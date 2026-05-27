Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to increase the size of the upcoming flagship Davidson River Project drill program ("Davidson River" or the "Project"), located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company proposes to use the net proceeds of the Offering (as defined below) to substantially increase the number of metres drilled during the 2026 summer drill program across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird conductor corridors at Davidson River.

The Company is now in the final operational countdown to the first drill program at Davidson River since 2022 with targets confirmed, permits in hand, the Clearwater River Dene Nation ("CRDN") Exploration Agreement signed, and key contractors secured. The 2026 drill campaign is targeting basement-hosted, high-grade* uranium mineralization on the same regional structural trends that host significant uranium deposits including NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit and Paladin Energy's Triple R deposit (Figure 1).

Private Placement:

The Company is also announcing a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offered Securities"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before that date which is thirty-six (36) months after the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry if, any time after the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), or such other market as the Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $0.30 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, in which event the holders of the Warrants may, at the Company's election, be given notice and the Company will issue a press release announcing that the Warrants will expire five (5) days following the date of such press release. The Warrants may be exercised by the holder of the Warrants during the 5-day period between the date of the press release announcing the accelerated expiry date and the expiration of the Warrants.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the exploration of the Company's flagship Davidson River Project and for working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSXV and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada, in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company. The Offered Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company anticipates paying finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Any finder's fees payable will be in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Program Highlights:

Drill targets prioritized and locked-in across three of the four major conductor corridors at Davidson River - Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird - based on the integration of the first-ever ExoSphere Multiphysics surveys completed in the southwest Athabasca Basin region (Figure 2).

Increased funding and meterage with two drill rigs deployed simultaneously to maximize metres and accelerate the testing of the Company's highest-confidence targets ever generated on the property.

Mobilization to site: May 31, 2026. Drilling expected to commence shortly thereafter.

All drill permits secured and CRDN Exploration Agreement signed, formalizing community-aligned exploration on traditional territory.

Drill Targets Finalized - A First-of-its-Kind Multiphysics Campaign in the Southwest Basin

In partnership with Fleet Space Technologies, Standard Uranium completed the first-ever ExoSphere Multiphysics surveys in the southwest Athabasca Basin region, integrating 3D Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT"), Horizontal-to-Vertical Spectral Ratio ("HVSR"), and ground gravity datasets to generate cover-corrected 3D models of basement velocity, density, and structural architecture across the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird corridors.

The integration of Multiphysics data with prior drill results, ground gravity, EM conductors, and ALS GoldSpot SmartMatch machine-learning targeting has produced what the Company believes are its highest-confidence drill targets ever at Davidson River. Distinct density-low anomalies interpreted as potential indicators of hydrothermal alteration associated with uranium mineralization have been identified across all three surveyed corridors, coincident with mapped EM conductors and basement fault extrapolations.

Figure 1. Overview of Standard Uranium's Flagship Davidson River Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin uranium district along trend from significant uranium discoveries and resources1,2.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/298990_68dd1fe084bc7bc1_001full.jpg

Target highlights by corridor:

Warrior Corridor - Wide graphitic structural zones intersected in prior drilling, with elevated radioactivity and dravite alteration. ExoSphere Multiphysics has refined density-low anomalies to a tightly clustered set of priority drill targets.

Bronco Corridor - Strongly graphitic structural zones with clay-hematite alteration, and intensely reactivated shear zones. Top priority Multiphysics targets confirmed and ranked for the upcoming program.

Thunderbird Corridor - Structurally controlled iron oxide alteration and elevated radioactivity historically intersected; Multiphysics integration has elevated this corridor to a high-priority drill-ready status.

A Tier-One Geological Address:

Davidson River occupies 30,737 hectares across ten contiguous mineral claims along the western extension of the same structural corridors that host the Southwest Athabasca's most significant uranium discoveries.

The Company believes Davidson River represents a meaningful exploration position along structurally favourable trends, and the next 6 months will be the most catalyst-dense period in Standard Uranium's history. Anticipated near-term milestones include drill program commencement, first hole completion, rolling radiometric data and assay results across three corridors, and ongoing target refinement, with each a potential value-driving event for the Project.

Figure 2. Summary of results from Multiphysics surveys on the Warrior, Bronco, and Thunderbird corridors, highlighting integrated target areas - EM conductors, cross-faults, density lows, and velocity lows.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/298990_68dd1fe084bc7bc1_002full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 Arrow deposit, Rook I Project, Saskatchewan, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study, Prepared for NexGen Energy Ltd., Effective date: February 22, 2021

2 Feasibility Study, NI 43-101 Technical Report, for PLS Property, Prepared for Fission Uranium Corp., Effective date: January 17, 2023

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 219,327 acres (88,758 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 38,417 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; the Offering; use of proceeds of the Offering; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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Source: Standard Uranium Ltd.