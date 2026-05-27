Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (OTCQX: GGOXF) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces results of a drill intercept in a highly strategic location at its 100%-owned West Cache Gold Project (the "Project" or "West Cache") in Timmins, Ontario. The intercept further reinforces the potential scale and significance of Zone #9.

WC-26-237 Highlights

WC-26-237 with 12.69 g/t Au over 12.35 m including 16.07 g/t Au over 9.25 m

including High grade hosted in a broad intercept of 4.07 g/t Au over 40.9 m

Intercept is located 275 meters down-dip from high grade Zone #9 intercepts and the area of the planned bulk sample

"Intersecting 16.07 g/t gold over more than 9 meters - within nearly 41 meters grading 4.07 g/t gold - is one of the most significant drill holes completed to date at West Cache, and results of this scale and grade have the potential to materially enhance the economics of the Project," said David Russell, CEO & President. "This intercept also provides strong confidence that the mineralized shoot extending from the 2020 discovery of Zone #9 near surface down to the historic West Deep drilling may in fact be continuous, or that we are dealing with multiple high-grade shoots. Credit goes to our VP Exploration, Leah Page, who planned and is executing this highly successful 2026 drill program."

How This Drilling Corridor Relates to the Bulk Sample

Over the past several months, the Company has provided regular updates on its planned, fully financed 86,500 tonne bulk sample program. Surface construction has advanced on schedule, with completion of the access roads, hydro line, and box cut excavation. The bulk sample is designed to extract Zone #9 material between the 150m and 210m levels.

The WC-26-237 intercept is located approximately 295 meters down-plunge (275 meters down-dip) from the planned bulk sample stopes and 440 vertical meters below surface. Approximately 200 meters of the projected plunge between the bulk sample area and the high-grade intercept remains untested.

Geological Overview of WC-26-237 Intercept

The high-grade intercept in WC-26-237 is hosted in sheared greywacke, siltstone, and mudstone of the Porcupine Assemblage. Semi-massive to massive sulphide and "buckshot" bands of pyrite, red sphalerite, and chalcopyrite comprise the dominant mineralization style, along with fine-grained, disseminated pyrite. Low angle (relative to core axis) structures and ductile deformation that crosscut the dominant foliation and bedding are evident up to 75-meters into the zone's hanging wall and persist through the mineralized footwall. Shearing and deformation are most pronounced in the hanging wall and footwall of the intercept where tight folding, kink bands, and en-echelon tension gashes are prominent. While the structural indicators are apparent in higher-elevation intercepts on Zone #9 in the planned bulk sampling area, their intensity is greater in the WC-26-237 intercept. The mineralization style, structural features, and grade continuity are key indicators that the WC-26-237 intercept is part of the Zone #9 system at depth.

As stated in the Company's 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment, an interpretation of a northerly-northwesterly plunge of Zone #9 was being evaluated, which aligns with the WC-26-237 intercept. The plunge was first tested with WC-26-236 (assays pending) which was drilled 75-meters to the east of WC-26-237. Following the WC-26-237 intersection, the Company attempted to offset the high-grade intercept lower on the projected plunge with WC-26-238, and higher on-plunge with WC-26-240. Assays from those holes are also pending.

Figures and Tables

Figure 1 and 2 show cross-sectional views of holes WC-26-236 to WC-26-240 in relation to other Zone #9 intercepts and the West Deep while Figure 3 provides core photos of the intercept's high-grade sulphide mineralization and the mineralized footwall approximately 30-meters below the intercept. Table 1 outlines the composited assay intervals and true thickness estimation for the high-grade intercept. The drill hole intersection of the mineralized zone was nearly perpendicular, as shown in the core photos in Figure 3. The WC-26-237 intercept along with logging information from WC-26-236, WC-26-238 and WC-26-240 have prompted reinterpretation of the Zone #9 longitudinal section, which is pending the receipt of assay data from the other 2026 intervals.

Table 1 - Assay Results

WC-26-237 Hole ID Azimuth Dip TD¹ From (m) To (m) Length (m) Length (TT)² Au (g/t) WC-26-237 188 -70 642 516.00 556.90 40.90 40.28 4.07 including





530.00 551.50 21.50 21.17 7.48 including





530.00 542.35 12.35 12.16 12.69 including





531.10 540.35 9.25 9.11 16.07 including





532.40 537.40 5.00 4.92 19.49

















¹TD is the Total Depth of the Drill Hole ²Length (TT) is the intercept's true thickness, calculated from mineralization angles relative to core axis; Zone #9 true thickness is an average of 96%; The true thickness of the WC-26-237 intercept is approximately 98.5%.





Figure 1 - 3D Cross Sectional View of WC-26-237 Intercept and Bulk Sample Area

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Figure 2 - 3D View of High-Grade Mineralization in Zone #9 and the West Deep

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1014/298961_577fe341749159f0_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Core Photos of High-Grade Mineralization in WC-26-237

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Technical Content and Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leah Page, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance (QA) / Quality Control (QC)

Quality Control and Assurance procedures and protocols are executed to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Core produced at the West Cache Property is delivered to the Company's Timmins logging facility by the drill contractor with all logging, cutting, labeling, and bagging completed under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, while the other half is retained for future assay verification.

Core samples are transported from the Company's Timmins logging facility to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario for both prep and 30g fire assay analysis. Results are reported in batches of 60-72 samples and average 4-5 QC samples per certificate. Commercially prepared certified reference material (CRM) and duplicate samples are inserted at an average rate of 6% to 8%. At least one blank, standard and duplicate (pulp or coarse) is inserted for every 50 samples and additional QC samples are inserted at the Geologist's discretion. All samples reported have been checked against the Company's internal, and the Lab's, quality control samples.

About the West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is an advanced-stage gold exploration project covering approximately 11,600 ha located 13 km west of Timmins, Ontario on Provincial Highway 101. It is situated in the Western Porcupine Gold Camp along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone within the Abitibi greenstone belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver's Timmins West Mine. The mining lease area hosts the current Mineral Resource Estimate near the center, with additional exploration targets to the north and south. The Mineral Resource Estimate is contained within the Porcupine Sedimentary Basin, a favourable litho-structural corridor with over 5 km of strike-length on the Property. Mineralization is open in all directions and at depth.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, financing plans, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding the use of the proceeds of from the Facility, the sufficiency of funds to complete and the completion of the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298961

Source: Galleon Gold Corp.