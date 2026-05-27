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WKN: A3C9XF | ISIN: US0906556065 | Ticker-Symbol: 9OF
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 14:32
0,308 Euro
+45,28 % +0,096
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3040,32614:38
0,3000,32614:38
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 13:45 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kaos Capital Announces Acquisition of 4.9% Stake in BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX)

Urgently seeks meeting with the BRTX Board to discuss opportunities to unlock value for all shareholders

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Kaos Capital Ltd. ("Kaos Capital" or "we"), a Miami-based hedge fund focused on activist investing, today announced that it has acquired 4.9% of the issued and outstanding common stock of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BRTX" or the "Company").

This ownership stake was acquired in the open market through normal course stock purchases. Kaos Capital believes that BRTX represents a compelling opportunity, as the public vehicle may be better positioned for a strategic pivot into the AI space.

Unfortunately, BRTX shareholders are not currently gaining meaningful value from the existing business. We at Kaos feel that the Company should explore a comprehensive strategic review and consider a pivot into a broader range of AI opportunities.

As a significant shareholder, Kaos Capital is committed to working constructively with the BRTX Board of Directors and management to unlock shareholder value. To that end, we intend to seek an immediate meeting with the Board to discuss the Company's strategy, operations, corporate governance, and potential pathways-including a possible pivot into AI-to enhance value for all shareholders.

We look forward to engaging in a productive dialogue that prioritizes the best interests of BRTX and its shareholders.

About Kaos Capital

Kaos Capital Ltd. is a Miami-based hedge fund with offices in The Bahamas and Toronto, specializing in activist investing, primarily in the Canadian and U.S. markets. Led by Adam Arviv, Kaos Capital seeks to partner with management teams and boards to drive operational improvements and strategic initiatives that maximize long-term shareholder value.

Cautionary Note

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. All investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Shareholders should consult their own advisors regarding their individual circumstances.

SOURCE KAOS Capital

© 2026 PR Newswire
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