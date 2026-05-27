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WKN: A2AS8C | ISIN: US09239B1098 | Ticker-Symbol: 02B
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 18:13
25,100 Euro
+1,17 % +0,290
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BLACKLINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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24,33024,83014:38
24,33024,83014:38
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
110 Leser
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Nitor Partners LLC: NITOR Expands oCFO Strategy with BlackLine Software Partnership

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / NITOR, a leading SAP consultancy, is pleased to announce a partnership with BlackLine. BlackLine drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. BlackLine's comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified, accurate data; streamlined, optimized processes; and real-time insights through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

"Nitor continues to expand our portfolio of SAP services within the Office of the CFO. Our relationship with industry leader BlackLine further broadens Nitor's capabilities that support organizations in their mission-critical finance transformation journey" said Jeff Clark, CEO of Nitor Partners.

"Partnering with a respected SAP consultancy like NITOR strengthens BlackLine's ability to deliver transformative value to the Office of the CFO," said Stuart Van Houten, Chief Commercial Officer at BlackLine. "NITOR's deep expertise within the SAP ecosystem, combined with BlackLine's market-leading financial automation solutions, will enable our mutual clients to achieve exceptional outcomes, modernize their finance functions, and prepare for an AI-powered future. We are excited about the innovation and efficiency this partnership will bring."

"I am excited to join forces with BlackLine as part of our go-to-market strategy," said Stacy Wilson, Nitor oCFO Director and Market Lead. "I've worked with BlackLine for over a decade, and they are the clear market leader, so this is a natural fit for both organizations and our customers. The role of the CFO is evolving rapidly, and our joint goal is to help finance leaders enable automation for financial close to accelerate value to their business."

The launch of the oCFO practice marks another milestone in Nitor's commitment to delivering best-in-class SAP solutions. By integrating financial strategy with cutting-edge SAP capabilities, Nitor continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking to modernize their finance functions.

About Nitor
Founded in 2003, Nitor earns customers-for-life by delivering and sustaining world-class finance and spend management solutions. Our team of Sales, Delivery, and Customer Lifecycle & Adoption Services professionals have helped global organizations develop finance and spend management strategies, deliver complex source-to-pay initiatives, and transform their businesses. For more information, visit www.nitorpartners.com.

Media Contact
info@nitorpartners.com

About BlackLine
BlackLine, the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity, a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.
With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit BlackLine.com.

Media Contact
Samantha Darilek
Samantha.darilek@BlackLine.com

SOURCE: Nitor Partners LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nitor-expands-ocfo-strategy-with-blackline-software-partnership-1170562

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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