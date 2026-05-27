MEDBOTX represents the evolution into a broader point-of-care manufacturing platform designed for personalized medicines, peptides and advanced dose formats

Potential U.S. peptide reclassification and possible inclusion of select peptides on the Section 503A Bulks List could create a timely opportunity for MEDBOTX in compounding pharmacies, hospitals and personalized medicine settings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a pharmatech company focused on enabling personalized medicine through robotic 3D printing, today announced that it is strategically evolving its platform focus from PatchPrint 3D printer to MEDBOTX, the Company's robotic 3D printing platform designed for personalized medicines, peptides and advanced pharmaceutical dose formats.





Figure 1. Prototype of MEDBOTX robotic 3D printing platform

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PharmaTher believes MEDBOTX represents the next stage of the Company's growth and the evolution of its work in pharmaceutical R&D, microneedle patches, and 3D printing. By expanding beyond a single-dose format such as microneedle patches, MEDBOTX gives PharmaTher a broader and more scalable platform for personalized, patient-specific and small-batch pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Company expects MEDBOTX to become the central technology platform for its product development and sales, partnerships, and strategy in personalized medicines.

"MEDBOTX represents the next stage of PharmaTher's work in pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We believe our MEDBOTX platform provides a focused path to participate in the growing demand for personalized medicines, particularly peptides, where flexible, small-batch and point-of-care manufacturing may become increasingly important as the U.S. evaluates potential regulatory pathways for certain peptide compounds and specialty pharmaceuticals."

MEDBOTX is designed as a point-of-care and small-batch manufacturing platform that may support personalized dose forms, including polypills, tablets, oral films, gels, suppositories, chews, patches, osmotic-pump formats, and other advanced drug delivery formats. PharmaTher's initial commercial focus is expected to include personalized medicines, regulated peptide opportunities, compounded pharmaceuticals, and partner-facing formulation and development services.





Figure 2. Potential dose formats from MEDBOTX

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MEDBOTX for Personalized Medicines

PharmaTher believes healthcare is moving toward greater personalization, including patient-specific dosing, alternative delivery formats, combination therapies, improved adherence and localized manufacturing. These trends are particularly relevant in settings where conventional mass manufacturing may not address the needs of specific patients, prescribers or clinical workflows.

MEDBOTX is designed to support this shift by enabling programmable, flexible and potentially scalable production of personalized medicines and advanced dose formats, which could be relevant for:

Hospitals and compounding pharmacies, including 503A pharmacies, seeking point-of-care capabilities to support individualized, prescription-based medicines; PharmaTher's internal product pipeline, including custom peptides, psychedelics, and microneedle patch development programs; and Specialty pharmaceutical and biotech partners seeking formulation development and small-batch production for clinical studies and commercialization.

Peptides: A Timely Opportunity for MEDBOTX

PharmaTher believes peptides represent an attractive near-term opportunity for MEDBOTX. Peptides are an important and growing class of therapeutic compounds, but many can present formulation, stability, delivery and manufacturing challenges. These challenges may create a need for flexible manufacturing platforms capable of supporting customized dose forms, small-batch production and patient-specific formulations.

The U.S. regulatory activity involving therapeutic peptides could become an important external catalyst for MEDBOTX. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 23-24, 2026, to discuss certain bulk drug substances being considered for possible inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List, including BPC-157-related, KPV-related, TB-500-related and MOTs-C-related bulk drug substances.

If certain peptides gain a broader lawful pathway for compounding under appropriate medical supervision, PharmaTher believes MEDBOTX could become increasingly relevant as a platform for personalized peptide formulation development, small-batch production, and point-of-care manufacturing workflows in compound pharmacies and hospitals.

MEDBOTX Commercial Strategy

PharmaTher intends to focus its MEDBOTX commercialization strategy on platform opportunities that may include:

System placements with compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and qualified partners;

with compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and qualified partners; Consumables and formulation inputs that may support recurring revenue opportunities;

that may support recurring revenue opportunities; Internal product development , including peptide and psychedelic formulations and microneedle patch programs;

, including peptide and psychedelic formulations and microneedle patch programs; CDMO-style services for partners seeking formulation development and small-batch development; and

for partners seeking formulation development and small-batch development; and Strategic collaborations involving bioprinting and bio-integrated applications, including hydrogel-based implants, tissue scaffolds, and smart wearables.

The Company expects its near-term MEDBOTX priorities to include advancing toward commercial launch, identifying commercial partnerships for regulated peptides and compounded pharmaceuticals, and positioning MEDBOTX as PharmaTher's primary platform for personalized medicine manufacturing.

MEDBOTX Commercialization Milestones

The Company's expected MEDBOTX commercialization milestones include:

Summer 2026: Completion of the MEDBOTX system for internal R&D and commercial demonstrations.

Fall 2026: Commencement of commercialization activities, including engagement with potential commercial partners, compounding pharmacy partners, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and pharmaceutical development collaborators.

Ongoing: Development of proprietary "printing recipes" for selected peptides and compounds, supported by GMP-aligned workflow software, AI-assisted formulation development, related process know-how, and new intellectual property filings to strengthen the Company's personalized medicine and advanced manufacturing platform.

PharmaTher is currently collaborating with a bioprinting manufacturer to finalize customizations and scale up manufacturing of MEDBOTX.

PharmaTher's focus is clear: advance the MEDBOTX platform, engage commercial partners, develop proprietary formulation and manufacturing know-how, and build long-term value in the growing market for personalized medicines.

About MEDBOTX

MEDBOTX is PharmaTher's robotic 3D printing platform being developed for personalized medicines. MEDBOTX is designed to support point-of-care and small-batch manufacturing, including potential applications in compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical partners, and PharmaTher's development programs.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical and technology company focused on developing, acquiring and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. The Company is advancing MEDBOTX, a robotic 3D printing platform designed for personalized medicine, peptides and advanced dose formats, while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities for its ketamine portfolio, PharmaPatch psychedelics research, and interest in Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy; the strategic evolution from PatchPrint to MEDBOTX the development, design, functionality, customization, validation, scalability, commercialization, deployment, adoption and potential use of MEDBOTX the Company's collaboration with a bioprinting manufacturer to scale manufacturing of MEDBOTX systems; the expected completion of the MEDBOTX system for internal R&D and commercial demonstrations in Summer 2026; the expected commencement of commercialization activities in Fall 2026; the Company's ability to engage commercial partners, compounding pharmacy partners, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and pharmaceutical development collaborators; and the potential use of MEDBOTX in personalized medicine, peptide formulation, compounded pharmaceuticals, point-of-care manufacturing, small-batch production, advanced dose formats, bioprinting, bio-integrated medical devices, tissue scaffolds, smart wearables and other healthcare applications.

Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the development of proprietary "printing recipes" for selected peptides and compounds; formulation parameters; GMP-aligned workflow software; AI-assisted formulation development; related process know-how; new intellectual property filings; the Company's internal R&D programs; potential system placements; consumables and formulation inputs; formulation R&D and CDMO-style services; licensing and co-development partnerships; and the potential for MEDBOTX to become PharmaTher's central technology platform for product development, commercial partnerships and strategy in personalized medicines.

This news release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the potential U.S. regulatory reclassification of certain peptides; the possible inclusion of certain bulk drug substances on the Section 503A Bulks List; the timing, outcome, scope or impact of any FDA advisory committee meeting, public comment process, policy change or regulatory decision; and the potential relevance of BPC-157-related, KPV-related, TB-500-related, MOTs-C-related or other peptide compounds to the Company's platform, product development, formulation, manufacturing or commercial strategy. There can be no assurance that any peptide will be included on the Section 503A Bulks List, that any regulatory change will occur, that any such change will create a lawful or commercially viable pathway for the Company, or that MEDBOTX will be used in connection with any specific peptide, compounded medicine or pharmaceutical product.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "expects," "plan," "plans," "intend," "may," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "potential," "opportunity," "designed," "developing," "target," "focus," "strategy," "commercialization," "milestone," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, events or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to research and development; prototype design and completion; technology customization, manufacturing, scale-up, validation and performance; software development, GMP-aligned workflow integration and AI-assisted formulation development; formulation feasibility; intellectual property protection; the development and reproducibility of "printing recipes"; regulatory requirements applicable to medical, pharmaceutical, compounding, manufacturing, software, quality system and point-of-care production activities; the availability and cost of financing; the ability to attract and retain commercial partners; market acceptance; competition; changes in applicable laws, regulations, guidance or policy; the outcome of FDA or other regulatory reviews; supply chain constraints; reliance on third-party manufacturers, collaborators and service providers; and general economic, industry and capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that MEDBOTX will be successfully developed, completed, validated, manufactured, commercialized, deployed or adopted; that the Company will meet its expected development or commercialization timelines; that any commercial partnerships, system placements, licensing arrangements, CDMO-style services, consumables revenue, formulation programs, intellectual property filings or other business opportunities will be completed or generate revenue; that any peptide-related regulatory development will occur or benefit the Company; or that any product, formulation, software, manufacturing process or technology described herein will receive regulatory approval, comply with applicable regulatory requirements or achieve commercial success. The product candidates, technologies, software, formulations, manufacturing processes and applications described in this news release are investigational, developmental or conceptual in nature and have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada or any other regulatory authority. Safety, efficacy, quality, manufacturing suitability, regulatory compliance and commercial feasibility have not been established.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, PharmaTher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299010

Source: PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.