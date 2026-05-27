Eric Mosley, Founder and CEO of Workhuman, has been awarded the Visionary Leaders Award at this year's Dublin Tech Summit, recognising his leadership in shaping the future of work through technology and human connection. Mosley was presented with the award at Dublin Tech Summit's annual Leaders Dinner, where he was selected as one of two 2026 award recipients, with the evening spotlighting global tech leaders whose work continues to shape the future of business and technology.

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Eric Mosley, CEO of Workhuman at Workhuman Live

Mosley has led Workhuman from a pioneer in employee recognition to a global, AI-powered Human Intelligence platform that converts everyday recognition into meaningful workforce insights. His vision has helped organizations unlock human-driven data to improve decision-making and employee performance at scale. Today, Workhuman supports over 8 million employees in 180 countries, with 15+ years of sustained profitability and annual revenues surpassing $1 billion.

Mosley's keynote at Dublin Tech Summit will explore how AI and emerging technologies can amplify human potential at work. His appearance comes at a pivotal moment, as organisations face growing challenges in attracting, retaining, and motivating talent-underscoring his belief that technology should enhance, not replace, human connection.

"Everything we've built around the world started in Dublin, so being recognised here is particularly meaningful to us," said Eric Mosley. "We're living through perhaps the biggest transformation in the history of work, and this award is a testament to that journey, and how Workhuman is shaping both AI innovation and the future of the workforce."

Returning for its tenth edition, Dublin Tech Summit 2026 featured some of the world's biggest tech companies across sectors including AI, cybersecurity, fintech, new media, and more. The conference served as the marquee event of the second annual Dublin Tech Week, a week-long celebration of innovation, community, and collaboration that ran from 22-29 May.

About Dublin Tech Summit

Dublin Tech Summit is Europe's most innovative tech event, uniting a diverse audience of the foremost investors, fastest growing startups and prominent media outlets in the sector. The event brings together global leaders and decision makers in AI, R&D, and emerging technologies, placing boutique and access driven tech and the heart of Europe's premier tech festival.

Dublin is a global city, host to the biggest tech companies in the world as well as a burgeoning startup ecosystem, which makes it the perfect centrepoint to bring the global tech community together as a gateway to the international landscape.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from the Fortune 500 to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support 8+ million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and culture transformation.

Learn more at www.workhuman.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Aline De Oliveira

aline.deoliveira@workhuman.com