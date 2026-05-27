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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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NOBU HOSPITALITY: NOBU ANNOUNCES RESTAURANT AND RESIDENCES IN BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON

Two luxury residential towers in Downtown Bellevue will be reimagined under the brand alongside a future Nobu restaurant and hospitality-driven lifestyle experience.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu, the globally recognized luxury lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce its arrival in Bellevue, Washington through the rebranding of two luxury residential towers as Nobu Bellevue Residences.

Owned by Silverstein Properties, the project marks the first completed and move-in ready Nobu-branded residential development in the United States and introduces a new hospitality-led residential offering being sold by Polaris Pacific as sales agent for Silverstein.

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellevue, the mixed-use development spans a full city block and includes two residential towers alongside curated retail, dining, and hospitality experiences. As part of the transformation, Nobu will introduce branded public spaces, signature residential services, and a future Nobu restaurant anticipated to open in 2027.

The repositioning reflects Nobu's continued global expansion within the luxury residential sector, bringing together the brand's signature approach to design, service, and lifestyle within one of the country's fastest-growing luxury markets. The project will relaunch under the Nobu brand in late 2026, with residences available for immediate occupancy.

"Nobu Residences Bellevue represents an important milestone for our residential growth in the United States," said Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality. "Bellevue continues to emerge as a global city for innovation, culture, and luxury living, making it a natural fit for the Nobu lifestyle. Together with our partners, we are creating a residential experience rooted in thoughtful design, service from the heart, and a strong sense of place."

The reimagined residences will embody Nobu's design philosophy of understated luxury, blending Japanese minimalism with the warmth and natural textures of the Pacific Northwest. Residents will benefit from a hospitality-driven lifestyle experience with elevated services, curated amenities, and direct access to Nobu dining.

The residences are comprised of 365 luxury condominiums featuring expansive homes with panoramic views of Lake Washington, the Seattle skyline, and the Olympic Mountains-offering a rare combination of privacy, design, and urban connectivity in the heart of Downtown Bellevue.

"Bellevue has established itself as a sophisticated, globally connected luxury destination, and this project will define its next chapter," said Shawn Katz, President of Silverstein Capital Partners. "Our partnership with Nobu is rooted in a shared vision: to deliver a landmark lifestyle experience defined by world-class dining, extraordinary design, and uncompromising service. With a Nobu restaurant and the introduction of Nobu Residences to the Pacific Northwest, we are not just raising the bar. We are setting an entirely new one."

As Nobu continues expanding its residential portfolio globally, Bellevue joins a growing collection of Nobu Residences destinations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, further reinforcing the brand's evolution beyond hospitality into fully integrated lifestyle living.

www.nobuhotels.com/hotel-collection/bellevue

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988426/NOBU_HOSPITALITY__Exterior_image_of_Nobu_Residences_Bellevue.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988427/NOBU_HOSPITALITY__Nobu_Residences_Bellevue_Exterior_image_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645978/Nobu_Hospitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-announces-restaurant-and-residences-in-bellevue-washington-302782572.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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