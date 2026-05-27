Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn launches The Simplilearn Leadership Council, builds the latest AI-first learning programs with the Top 1% of Global Experts.

BENGALURU, India, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital skills training, today officially announced the launch of The Simplilearn Leadership Council (SLC). This premier initiative is an exclusive, invite-only network comprising the top 1 per cent of experts across industry and academia worldwide. The initiative's main objective is to shape the future of digital learning by developing next-generation training programs built around an AI-first approach and rooted in practical, real-world application.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape every major sector, professionals increasingly require skills that go beyond theoretical knowledge. The Simplilearn Leadership Council addresses this shift by bringing together leading industry experts, tech pioneers, and academic experts to directly shape the future of professional upskilling at a global scale. Through this initiative, Simplilearn aims to strengthen its entire portfolio, making advanced AI-first skills more accessible to its diverse base of millions of learners worldwide.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and COO, Simplilearn, said, "The Simplilearn Leadership Council reflects our commitment to redefining what modern digital learning should deliver in an AI-driven world. As industries rapidly evolve, professionals are no longer looking for conventional courses alone, but are aspiring for learning experiences shaped by experts driving real transformation across businesses. With the launch of SLC, we are bringing together leading voices from industry and academia to co-create future-ready curriculum and thereby engage learners through practical, high-impact learning experiences."

Direct Access to the Top 1% of Industry Leaders

Members of the Council will play an active, hands-on role in developing the curriculum and mentoring the global workforce. Key initiatives led by the Council include:

Co-Creating Advanced Curricula: Designing forward-looking programs across various domains, embedding vital AI-first skills, methodologies, and frameworks into the core coursework.

Designing forward-looking programs across various domains, embedding vital AI-first skills, methodologies, and frameworks into the core coursework. Real-World Applications: Building learning paths centered on modern business case studies, practical tool usage, and actual industry deployments.

Building learning paths centered on modern business case studies, practical tool usage, and actual industry deployments. Exclusive Masterclasses: Conducting live, high-impact masterclasses to share strategic insights, industry perspectives, and emerging trends directly with the Simplilearn community.

Council Pillar and Its Impact on Learners

Elite Community (Top 1%) Brings together globally renowned executive and academic experts Gives learners direct access to elite industry perspectives and thought leadership

AI-First Design Integrates AI applications across all learning domains and programs Helps learners build future-ready skills aligned with the evolving corporate landscape

Global Masterclasses Offers live, insight-driven sessions led by global leaders and experts Enables learners to engage directly with voices driving digital transformation worldwide



Driving Impact for Millions of Learners

By leveraging the Council's collective expertise, Simplilearn ensures its training remains at the forefront of technological innovation. Every program touched by the Council will be designed to deliver immediate career impact, equipping learners with the tools and intelligence needed to spearhead AI initiatives within their organizations.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 2,000+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com.

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