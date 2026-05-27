Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
Tradegate
26.05.26 | 09:30
87,60 Euro
-1,35 % -1,20
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,9089,6514:20
87,9589,6514:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Achieves 96.3% Sustainable Sourcing of Tier 1 Priority Crops, Up From 25% Just Five Years Ago

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading provider of ingredient solutions, announced a new milestone, more than 96% of its tier 1 priority crops are now sustainably sourced.

"Five years ago, sustainable sourcing for corn, tapioca, potato, stevia and pulses measured just 25%," said Larry Fernandes, senior vice president, chief commercial and sustainability officer. "This progress demonstrates that sustainability can scale quickly when it's embedded into business decisions and operations, not treated as a separate initiative."

Ingredion follows industry standards for sustainable sourcing that include verified measurement methods to ensure that the crops it buys meet specific environmental and social thresholds in how they were planted, grown, harvested and processed.

"Reaching over 96% sustainably sourced priority crops didn't happen by setting distant goals; it's a product of how we work across regions, disciplines and how we partner with growers, suppliers and customers every day," said Fernandes.

This achievement was published in Ingredion's 2025 sustainability report "The Power of Us." The report outlines progress toward the Company's 2030 sustainability goals under its "All Life" strategy and reinforces the Company's purpose to bring the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better.

Additional 2025 sustainability highlights include:

  • Operational waste: Diverted 95% of total waste from landfills and achieved zero waste to landfills¹ at 16 manufacturing facilities
  • Human rights: Strengthened human rights governance by launching Ingredion's first stand-alone Human Rights Policy and expanding the All Life Partners (ALP) Responsible Sourcing Program
  • New product launches: Expanded our upcycled ingredients portfolio, one of the fastest-growing areas in consumer sustainability, to now include more than 50 products verified as Upcycled Certified.
  • Sustainable innovation: Launched a new end-to-end sustainable innovation program in 2025 that embeds sustainability tools and measurement from seed science to regenerative agriculture to plant-based packaging.
  • Customer collaboration: Worked with our customers to reduce emissions, reformulate products and improve packaging, helping them deliver on their sustainability commitments without compromising cost, functionality or consumer experience.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available here.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323

_________________________
¹ Ingredion defines Zero Waste as <0.5% of the plant's solid waste going to landfill or waste incineration without energy recovery.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.