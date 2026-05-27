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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Tabnine Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise AI Coding Agents

Tabnine combines enterprise AI coding agents, organizational context, and governance to help teams build trusted AI engineering workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine, the AI coding platform built for enterprises that need speed without sacrificing trust or control, today announced that Gartner named it a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise AI Coding Agents.

This is the second consecutive year Tabnine was placed in the Visionary category. The platform continues to grow rapidly as an AI coding platform of choice for complex enterprise environments, including those subject to tight regulatory and compliance overview.

"We continue to differentiate ourselves in this highly competitive market by emphasizing the importance of context and our ability to ground agent behavior in enterprise code, policy, and organizational context rather than prompts," said Eran Yahav, co-CEO and co-founder at Tabnine. "We believe the next era of AI code assistants will be led by those who align with an organization's standards and systems and, especially in regulated organizations, achieve high levels of control over data, access, and infrastructure choices."

Enterprises are hitting a ceiling with AI coding agents because most agents operate with only fragmented awareness of the organization around them. In complex enterprise environments, that leads to hallucinations, inconsistent decisions, rework, and failure on multi-step tasks that depend on understanding legacy systems, architectural dependencies, internal standards, and organizational intent. Tabnine's Enterprise Context Engine addresses this gap by giving AI agents a structured, continuously updated understanding of the enterprise itself. Rather than relying on shallow retrieval or isolated prompts, the engine models the relationships between repositories, services, APIs, dependencies, policies, and historical engineering knowledge so AI systems can reason with organizational context, not just generate code. Whether teams use Cursor, GitHub Copilot, the Tabnine Agentic Platform, or Anthropic Claude Code, the Enterprise Context Engine transforms AI from a tool that guesses into infrastructure that understands how the enterprise actually works.

According to Tabnine's internal benchmarks, organizations see up to an 80% reduction in token consumption, up to a 2x improvement in accuracy, and up to 50% faster time to resolution.

"We feel the evolution of this year's Magic Quadrant category from AI Code Assistants to Enterprise AI Coding Agents signals how rapidly enterprise expectations are changing," said Dror Weiss, co-CEO and co-founder at Tabnine. "Organizations are no longer evaluating AI solely on productivity gains, but on reliability, governance, and the ability to operate within complex engineering environments. We believe Tabnine's approach to trusted AI engineering is well aligned with where the market is heading."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise AI Coding Agents, By Philip Walsh et. al, 20 May 2026 GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

To learn more, please visit the Tabnine blog post here.

About Tabnine

Tabnine is the AI coding platform built for enterprises that need speed without sacrificing trust or control. Unlike generic code assistants, Tabnine operates inside the enterprise software development lifecycle with deep contextual awareness, flexible deployment, and centralized governance. Additionally, Tabnine grounds AI assistance in enterprise context via its Enterprise Context Engine so outputs are accurate, consistent, and aligned to how teams actually build software, regardless of the agent tools being used. Trusted by millions of developers at thousands of companies, Tabnine can be deployed as secure SaaS, in a private VPC, on-premises, or in fully air-gapped environments. It allows organizations to adopt and scale AI safely and predictably while maintaining security and compliance.

Contact
press@tabnine.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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