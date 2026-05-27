National Comprehensive Cancer Network: Want to Stay Current on Latest in Cancer Prevention and Treatment? Free Service from NCCN Can Help

Weekly updates from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network share every time a change is made to evidence-based, expert consensus-driven guidelines for cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and supportive care.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)-the nonprofit alliance of leading cancer centers responsible for essential NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) that providers rely on worldwide-has launched a new, free service. Anyone is now able to sign up for weekly emails with information regarding changes to the NCCN Guidelines.

To sign up for new NCCN Guidelines Weekly Updates, visit NCCN.org/updates.

A list of recent updates will also be accessible via this page.

"Clinicians look to NCCN Guidelines to be current and responsive to the ever-evolving evidence. We pride ourselves that the NCCN Guidelines are the most frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines in any area of medicine," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "With 91 different guidelines presenting the very latest in evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for treating nearly every type of cancer, plus prevention, screening, supportive care, and specific populations, there are updates every single week, and often most days of the week, across all our clinical content and products. While we have always had a subscription service providing daily clinical content updates across our entire library of derivative products, we want those treating patients with cancer and impacted by cancer at the point of care to be aware of content changes in our guidelines that impact treatment recommendations and outcomes. This service makes it easier than ever to keep up with any practice-changing updates."

The email service provides a list of NCCN Guidelines that were updated over the past week. Recipients are able to click for additional details, including direct links to the exact page of medical content. Free site registration continues to be required to view the clinical guidelines.

"The NCCN Guidelines are used worldwide in the oncology field, with more than 18 million downloads in the past year, and users of the guidelines span the entire spectrum from patients, caregivers, providers, payors and health information system development teams," said Renuka Iyer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "Our goal is rapid and timely access to the best care while helping busy practitioners stay up to date on evolving evidence. This helps ensure optimal patient outcomes by proactively getting the updates in the hands of those who need it. These updates include information regarding additions/updates to the NCCN Guidelines for Patients to empower informed, patient-centered, shared decision making that leads to the best possible outcomes."

NCCN Guidelines Weekly Updates go out every Monday. Learn more by visiting NCCN.org/updates.

NCCN Flash Updates Daily Email Subscription

The free weekly emails complement the longstanding NCCN Flash Updates subscription, which remain available for anyone looking for emails that outline new or updated information published across all NCCN resources from the previous day. That includes any updates to all of the following resources:

NCCN Guidelines

NCCN Guidelines Navigator

NCCN Guidelines with NCCN Evidence Blocks

NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium (NCCN Compendium )

) NCCN Biomarkers Compendium

NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates )

) NCCN Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria (NCCN Imaging AUC)

NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium

NCCN Guidelines for Patients

NCCN Framework for Resource Stratification of NCCN Guidelines (NCCN Framework)

International Adaptations of the NCCN Guidelines

NCCN Guidelines Translations

NCCN Guidelines for Patients Translations

More information about this paid subscription option is also available at NCCN.org/updates.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus-driven recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

darwin@nccn.org

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