EQS-News: Affluence Corp / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Affluence Corporation Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Triar Commerce LLC



27.05.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



BOULDER, CO - May 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU), a diversified technology company focused on Smart City, Industrial IoT, and security software solutions, today announced that it has executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Triar Commerce LLC ("Triar"). Pursuant to the LOI, Affluence intends to acquire 100% of the equity (or assets) of Triar. The proposed transaction is structured with a combination of cash, preferred equity, and performance-based earnouts, subject to due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, and securing necessary financing. Management has previously estimated that, if the Triar acquisition and certain other strategic initiatives under consideration are successfully completed, the Company could achieve approximately $220 million in pro forma annualized revenue and approximately $5 million in pro forma EBITDA. These figures are based on internal estimates and information provided by the target companies and remain subject to significant uncertainties. The Company had previously executed the LOI with Triar but elected not to publicly disclose it at that time. With the recent approval of the Company's reverse stock split and ongoing negotiations with convertible debt holders, management believes there may now be a more viable path to pursue this and other potential acquisitions. However, securing adequate financing remains a critical condition to any closing. The Company is also continuing to evaluate additional opportunities, including UCL Communications. There can be no assurance that any of these transactions will be completed. "We are pleased to have signed this LOI with Triar," said Oscar Brito, President of Affluence Corporation. "We believe there are meaningful synergies between Triar's telecom capabilities and our existing IoT and smart infrastructure platforms. This transaction, if completed, represents a potential step toward scaling our operations and strengthening our market position." Brito added, "While we are optimistic about these opportunities, we remain focused on executing our debt restructuring initiatives and building a sustainable financial foundation. Achieving greater scale remains a key long-term objective, including potential consideration for a national exchange listing." The completion of the proposed acquisition remains subject to numerous conditions, including the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, satisfactory completion of due diligence, approval of the Company's board of directors, and the Company's ability to secure adequate financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as currently contemplated or at all. The Company expects to provide further updates as developments occur. About Affluence Corporation Affluence Corporation (OTCID: AFFU) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city, industrial IoT, and data-driven infrastructure solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Mingothings, the Company delivers AI-enabled IoT platforms, data visualization, and intelligent infrastructure technologies. For more information visit https://affucorp.com . About Mingothings SLU Mingothings is a technology and consulting firm specializing in IoT, digital transformation, and smart infrastructure solutions. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete proposed acquisitions, secure financing, successfully integrate acquired businesses, achieve projected revenues and EBITDA, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Media & Investor Contact: press@affucorp.com

News Source: Affluence Corp





27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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