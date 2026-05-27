Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce that, following the successful tranche one closing of its current $5.5M upsized and oversubscribed private placement, the Company has waived the forced warrant acceleration provision (the "Acceleration Provision") with respect to 23,608,438 outstanding warrants issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") that closed on September 26, 2025, and October 3, 2025 (the "Warrants").

The Company will not provide Warrant holders with an acceleration notice and will not exercise its right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants pursuant to the Acceleration Provision, notwithstanding that the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange may equal or exceed $0.25 per share for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger"). Holders of the Warrants will retain the full benefit of their original Warrant terms and will have until the respective expiry dates of each tranche of the Private Placement to exercise their Warrants at the exercise price.

Each Warrant issued in connection with the Private Placement entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Acceleration Provision had permitted the Company, at its discretion, to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date thirty (30) days following notice to holders upon the Acceleration Trigger being met.

The Board of Directors has determined that waiving the Acceleration Provision is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company also announces that drilling operations are temporarily paused as the drill contractor observes mandatory crew rest coinciding with the Memorial Day long weekend. The pause is part of standard safety and workforce management requirements, and drilling is expected to resume immediately following the scheduled break.

During this period, NOP's exploration team remains fully active on site, advancing several key workstreams:

Core logging and sampling of the current drill holes to refine geological interpretation

Prospecting within the three new Prospecting Permit Application areas to evaluate additional phosphate bearing horizons

Reclamation of drill pads no longer required for the 2026 program, consistent with NOP's environmental commitments

These activities support the Company's objective of maintaining steady progress while upholding strong operational and environmental discipline.

CEO Robin Dow commented: "The Memorial Day crew rest aligns well with our field schedule. While the drillers take their mandated break, our team continues logging core, prospecting new ground, and completing reclamation on pads we no longer need. It's a measured, disciplined approach that keeps the program advancing."

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF)

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California or the East Coast.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services providers have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298989

Source: Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.