Positions transatlantic production footprint to scale current operations and support next-generation unmanned defense capabilities

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO), a next-generation aerospace and defense company, today announced the acquisition of an industrial plot in Rebild Municipality, Denmark, totaling 390,000 square feet (~36,000 square meters). AIRO intends to use this plot to build its next large-scale industrial site to support the Company's next growth phase.

AIRO believes that this investment represents a key step in realizing AIRO's strategy to scale a globally integrated defense platform and address rapidly accelerating demand across the unmanned ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and autonomous systems market. The Rebild Municipality was selected based on its geopolitical stability, access to infrastructure and skilled workforce, and suitability for long-term, security-focused industrial development.

This 390,000-square-foot land acquisition, and planned future expansion, represents a critical step in AIRO's growth journey. This initiative specifically positions AIRO to enhance cost-efficient operations to meet future expected demand beyond our previously announced backlog, while promoting on-time deliveries. The future site will also support the introduction of new capabilities across AIRO's unmanned systems product portfolio, including the recently announced RQ-70 Dainn. This announcement represents the first in a series of initiatives aimed at expanding AIRO's role in the unmanned defense market.

"This investment is a deliberate step in scaling AIRO as a globally integrated defense platform," said Captain Joe Burns, CEO of AIRO. "We are working to align capital deployment with sustained demand for our current systems while building capacity to introduce new products and expand our role across unmanned and autonomous mission sets."

Management believes this plot and expected future large-scale industrial build will position the Company to efficiently capture growing industry demand while scaling alongside it. The facility is intended to create a flexible industrial base capable of supporting both near-term volume growth and longer-term platform expansion.

Scaling AIRO's Revenue Platform While Preparing for Expansion

The expansion is anchored in strong and increasing demand for AIRO's flagship ISR platform, the RQ-35 Heidrun, which continues to be the Company's leading revenue driver; a field-tested system deployed in operational environments.

At the same time, the new facility is designed to support the next phase of AIRO's platform development, including additional capabilities currently under development and expected to be introduced in the near term.

These developments are aligned with AIRO's strategy to expand beyond individual systems and deliver integrated, software-defined defense capabilities for operators and decision-makers at the tactical edge.

As part of AIRO's next growth phase, the Company recently announced the RQ-70 Dainn, a complementary platform to the RQ-35. This new drone is designed for a distinct operational profile with significantly extended range, higher payload capacity, and upgraded sensor options.

Moreover, AIRO is embedding AI across its product portfolio, beginning with the AI-enabled RQ-35 Heidrun; new applications are expected to be released in the near term are set to deliver real-time threat identification, enhanced navigation, and greater autonomy for faster, more informed decision-making in the field.

About AIRO

AIRO Group Holdings is a next-generation aerospace and defense platform driving innovation across defense and commercial markets. Headquartered in McLean, VA, with operations in the U.S., Canada, and Denmark, AIRO combines a global reach with deep technical expertise.

Through a vertically integrated model, AIRO delivers mission-critical solutions centered on its drone platforms, leveraging advanced avionics, integrated training capabilities, and embedded autonomy across systems.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. These forward-looking statements may be included throughout this press release and include, but are not limited to, AIRO's planned expansion of its Denmark-based operations and the expected benefits from such expansion; the development and scaling of AIRO's production capacity; AIRO's strategy to grow its global defense platform; anticipated product performance and capabilities; the demand for, market acceptance of and opportunity of AIRO's products and services; AIRO's ability to execute its strategic initiatives across U.S., NATO, and allied markets; and other statements that are not historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in AIRO's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2026, as well as other filings AIRO may make with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements represent AIRO's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. AIRO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527510137/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Dan Johnson

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.

media@theairogroup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jack Senft

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc.

InvestorRelations@theairogroup.com