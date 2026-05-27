Wheels Up Completes Brand Transition, Unifying Global Operations Under a Single Brand

Air Partner's private jet and group charter services now operate as Wheels Up across the U.K. and globally, extending the company's integrated, concierge-level customer experience worldwide

ATLANTA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), a leading provider of on-demand private aviation, today announced the completion of its global brand transition, bringing Air Partner's private jet and group charter services in the United Kingdom and globally under the Wheels Up brand. The move completes the global integration that began in the United States earlier this year and establishes a unified Wheels Up identity across all key markets.

Alongside the brand transition, Wheels Up has fully launched its integrated, concierge-level customer engagement model in the U.K. Designed to reduce handoffs and strengthen accountability, the model organizes dedicated sales and service teams around the customer journey, from initial inquiry through booking, trip delivery, and ongoing support.

"This is an important milestone for Wheels Up and for our customers," said Kristen Lauria, Chief Marketing Officer of Wheels Up. "Bringing our U.K. and rest of world private jet and group charter services under the Wheels Up brand makes it easier for customers, wherever they are in the world, to access our full breadth of aviation solutions through a single, trusted relationship. It also allows us to build on more than 65 years of Air Partner heritage as a core strength of the Wheels Up platform."

The integrated approach delivers a more consistent customer experience across regions and trip types, gives customers seamless access to the full Wheels Up portfolio, including private jet charter, group charter, and flexible private-commercial travel, enabled by the company's first-of-its-kind strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines, and strengthens long-term relationships through more coordinated, personalized service.

"Today's step brings together the best of both organizations under one global brand," added Mark Briffa, Chief Sales Officer of Wheels Up and former Chief Executive Officer of Air Partner. "For our customers throughout the world, this means access to the same deep expertise they have relied on for decades, now backed by the full scale, fleet, and technology of Wheels Up. It is a stronger proposition on every front, and we are excited for what comes next."

Air Partner Cargo will also continue to operate under its existing name, maintaining its specialist focus and dedicated expertise in global shipping and courier services.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading global provider of on-demand private aviation with a large, diverse fleet and a network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and premium commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations, via Air Partner Cargo. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly. For more information, visit www.wheelsup.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside of the control of Wheels Up. Except as required by law, Wheels Up does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@wheelsup.com

Media:

press@wheelsup.com

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