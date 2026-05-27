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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
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DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Wet AMD Market Set for Robust Growth Through 2036, Driven by Advancements in Anti-VEGF Therapies | DelveInsight

The wet AMD market is expected to grow due to the increasing diagnosed cases of Wet-AMD, the current therapies, and the launch of emerging therapies such as Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) (Adverum Biotechnologies), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) (Regenxbio/AbbVie), OGX-110 (Ocugenix), AKST4290 (Alkahest), RBM-007 (Ribomic USA), 4D-150 (4D Molecular Therapeutics), and others.

LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Wet AMD Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, wet AMD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Wet AMD Market Summary

  • The total wet AMD treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.
  • The United States accounted for the largest wet AMD treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
  • In 2025, the total prevalent cases of AMD were nearly 72 million in the 7MM.
  • Leading wet AMD companies, such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Regenxbio, AbbVie, Ocugenix, Alkahest, Ribomic USA, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, AffaMed Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, Caregen, Elisigen, NexThera, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, and others, are developing new wet AMD treatment drugs that can be available in the wet AMD market in the coming years.
  • The promising wet AMD therapies in clinical trials include Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314), OGX-110, AKST4290, RBM-007, 4D-150, AM712, CLS-AX (axitinib), CG-P5 peptide, NG101, NT-101, Migaldendranib (MGB), ABI-110, and others.

Discover wet AMD market forecast CAGR @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/wet-age-related-macular-degeneration-wet-amd-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Wet AMD Market

  • Rising Aging Population and Disease Prevalence: The most significant driver of the Wet AMD market is the rapidly expanding geriatric population. Since Wet AMD primarily affects individuals aged 60 years and above, the global increase in life expectancy is directly contributing to a larger patient pool.
  • Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Technological innovations such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), fundus imaging, and AI-based diagnostic tools have significantly enhanced early detection and disease monitoring.
  • Emerging Gene and Stem Cell Therapies Redefining Wet AMD Management: Emerging gene and stem cell therapies (e.g., RGX-314, Ixo-vec) offer durable, potentially one-time treatments for wet AMD, reducing injection burden and transforming long-term disease management.
  • Strong Pipeline and Advancements in Therapeutics: The competitive wet AMD clinical trial landscape is crowded with several emerging therapies such as Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) (Adverum Biotechnologies), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) (Regenxbio/AbbVie), OGX-110 (Ocugenix), AKST4290 (Alkahest), RBM-007 (Ribomic USA), 4D-150 (4D Molecular Therapeutics), AM712 (AffaMed Therapeutics), CLS-AX(axitinib) (Clearside Biomedical), CG-P5 peptide (Caregen), NG101 (Elisigen), NT-101 (NexThera), Migaldendranib (MGB) (Ashvattha Therapeutics), ABI-110 (Avirmax Biopharma), and others in different stages of development.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, noted that gene therapy could serve as a one-time alternative to the repeated anti-VEGF injections currently used in eye care, by allowing the eye to generate its own anti-VEGF proteins. Approaches being explored include subretinal delivery through surgery as well as standard intravitreal injections administered in clinical settings, as per Thakur. Although Thakur said the approach shows strong potential, questions remain around its long-term effectiveness, and factors such as high treatment costs and patient-specific considerations may restrict its broader adoption.

Wet AMD Market Analysis

  • Intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy remains the primary treatment approach for wet age-related macular degeneration. These therapies are effective in preventing vision loss and, in certain cases, can even lead to visual improvement.
  • Approved treatment options for wet-AMD encompass several agents, including aflibercept (EYLEA), ranibizumab (LUCENTIS), brolucizumab (BEOVU), and faricimab (VABYSMO).
  • Additionally, biosimilar versions of ranibizumab and aflibercept are also available in the market. In the United States, retina specialists frequently rely on repackaged bevacizumab (LYTENAVA) as an off-label option.
  • Notably, bevacizumab became the first and only ophthalmic formulation approved for wet-AMD treatment in the European Union and the United Kingdom on May 28, 2024.
  • The pipeline for wet-AMD therapies is also evolving, with promising candidates such as Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) (Adverum Biotechnologies), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) (Regenxbio/AbbVie), OGX-110 (Ocugenix), AKST4290 (Alkahest), RBM-007 (Ribomic USA), 4D-150 (4D Molecular Therapeutics), AM712 (AffaMed Therapeutics), CLS-AX(axitinib) (Clearside Biomedical), CG-P5 peptide (Caregen), NG101 (Elisigen), NT-101 (NexThera), Migaldendranib (MGB) (Ashvattha Therapeutics), ABI-110 (Avirmax Biopharma), and others currently under investigation.
  • Overall, the wet-AMD treatment landscape is expected to undergo substantial transformation between 2026 and 2036.
  • Nevertheless, continued research and innovation remain essential, considering the profound impact of the disease on patients' quality of life.

Wet AMD Competitive Landscape

Some of the wet AMD drugs under development include Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) (Adverum Biotechnologies), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) (Regenxbio/AbbVie), OGX-110 (Ocugenix), AKST4290 (Alkahest), RBM-007 (Ribomic USA), 4D-150 (4D Molecular Therapeutics), AM712 (AffaMed Therapeutics), CLS-AX(axitinib) (Clearside Biomedical), CG-P5 peptide (Caregen), NG101 (Elisigen), NT-101 (NexThera), Migaldendranib (MGB) (Ashvattha Therapeutics), ABI-110 (Avirmax Biopharma), and others.

Adverum Biotechnologies' Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, previously known as ADVM-022) is a clinical-stage gene therapy candidate from Adverum being developed for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). It employs a proprietary AAV.7m8 vector capsid to deliver an aflibercept-encoding gene sequence, regulated by a specialized expression cassette. This therapy is designed to offer a long-lasting, safe, and cost-efficient in-office treatment alternative, addressing the needs of patients, caregivers, retina specialists, and healthcare systems globally. The therapy has received Fast Track and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA, along with PRIME designation from the EMA and an Innovation Passport from the UK's MHRA. Currently, Ixo-vec is being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials.

Regenxbio/AbbVie's RGX-314 is being developed as an innovative, one-time subretinal gene therapy utilizing the NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a gene encoding a monoclonal antibody fragment. The resulting protein is intended to inhibit VEGF activity, thereby altering the pathway responsible for abnormal blood vessel formation and retinal fluid buildup. This therapy is being explored as a potential one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal disorders. RGX-314 is presently under investigation in Phase III and Phase II/III clinical studies for wet AMD, with global regulatory submissions anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Ocugenix's OGX-110 is an emerging small molecule therapy under development for wet AMD, targeting both pathological angiogenesis and fibrosis, two major contributors to disease progression and vision loss. It works by selectively activating the CXCR3 pathway, a natural retinal repair mechanism, which noncompetitively suppresses pro-angiogenic and pro-fibrotic signaling pathways, including VEGF. This approach promotes regression of abnormal blood vessels and fibrotic tissue rather than merely reducing fluid accumulation. According to the company's pipeline, OGX-110 is currently in Phase I clinical development for wet AMD.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the wet AMD market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the wet AMD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the best anti-VEGF drugs for wet AMD @ Wet AMD Drugs

Recent Developments in the Wet AMD Market

  • In March 2026, Outlook Therapeutics provided an update following its recent Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for bevacizumab (LYTENAVA) for the treatment of wet-AMD.
  • In December 2025, Outlook Therapeutics announced that the US FDA issued a CRL declining to approve bevacizumab (LYTENAVA) for the treatment of wet-AMD.
  • In October 2025, Regenxbio announced the completion of Phase II pivotal trials (ATMOSPHERE and ASCENT) evaluating surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314) for the treatment of wet-AMD, with topline data expected in 2026.
  • In September 2025, Roche presented new data from the AVONELLE-X and SALWEEN studies of VABYSMO at the 25th Euretina Congress. Findings from the open-label AVONELLE-X study highlight VABYSMO's sustained efficacy, safety, and durability over four years in patients with wet-AMD.
  • In September 2025, Adverum Biotechnologies announced that screening for the ARTEMIS, its first pivotal Phase III trial evaluating Ixo-vec in wet AMD, is expected to be completed by September 30, and data readout in 1Q 2027.

What is Wet AMD?

Wet age-related macular degeneration (Wet AMD), also known as neovascular AMD, represents only about 10% of all AMD cases but is responsible for nearly 90% of central vision loss linked to the disease. In contrast, around 80% of patients have the non-neovascular form; however, it is the neovascular type that leads to the vast majority of severe central vision impairment associated with AMD.

Wet AMD Epidemiology Segmentation

The wet AMD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current wet AMD patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The US accounted for the second-highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of wet-AMD, with approximately 26% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of 7MM.

The wet AMD treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

  • Total Prevalent Cases of AMD
  • Stage-specific Prevalent Cases of AMD
  • Total Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD
  • Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD
  • Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD
  • Total Treated Cases of Wet-AMD

Wet AMD Market Report Metrics

Details

Study Period

2022-2036

Coverage

7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Wet AMD Epidemiology Segmentation

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD, Stage-specific Prevalent Cases of AMD, Total Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD, and Total Treated Cases of Wet-AMD

Key Wet AMD Companies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Regenxbio, AbbVie, Ocugenix, Alkahest, Ribomic USA, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, AffaMed Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, Caregen, Elisigen, NexThera, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Avirmax Biopharma, Roche, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, and others

Key Wet AMD Therapies

Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec), Surabgene lomparvovec (RGX-314), OGX-110, AKST4290, RBM-007, 4D-150, AM712, CLS-AX (axitinib), CG-P5 peptide, NG101, NT-101, Migaldendranib (MGB), ABI-110, EYLEA, LUCENTIS, BEOVU, VABYSMO, and others

Scope of the Wet AMD Market Report

  • Therapeutic Assessment: Wet AMD current marketed and emerging therapies
  • Wet AMDMarket Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Wet AMD Drugs and Market Outlook
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
  • Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Wet AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand who are the key companies in wet AMD pipeline @ Wet AMD Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1

Wet AMD Market Key Insights

2

Wet AMD Market Report Introduction

3

Executive Summary

4

Key Events

5

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6

Wet-AMD: Market Overview at a Glance

6.1

Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type)

6.2

Market Share (%) Distribution of Wet-AMD by Therapies in 2025

6.3

Market Share (%) Distribution of Wet-AMD in Therapies 2036

7

Disease Background and Overview

7.1

Introduction

7.2

Classification

7.3

Wet AMD Signs and Symptoms

7.4

Wet AMD Risk Factors

7.5

Wet AMD Causes

7.6

Wet AMD Diagnosis

8

Wet AMD Treatment

8.1

Treatment Guidelines

9

Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1

Key Findings

9.2

Assumptions and Rationale

9.3

Total Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD in the 7MM

9.4

The US

9.4.1

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD in the US

9.4.2

Stage-specific Prevalent cases of AMD in the US

9.4.3

Total Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD in the US

9.4.4

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD in the US

9.4.5

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Wet-AMD in the US

9.4.6

Total Treated Cases of Wet-AMD in the US

9.5

EU4 and the UK

9.6

Japan

10

Wet AMD Patient Journey

11

Marketed Wet AMD Therapies

11.1

Key Competitors

11.2

Faricimab (VABYSMO): Roche

11.2.1

Product Description

11.2.2

Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3

Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4

Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5

Clinical Development

11.2.5.1

Clinical Trials Information

11.2.6

Analyst Views

List to be continued in the report…

12

Emerging Wet AMD Therapies

12.1

Key Cross Competition

12.2

Ixoberogene soroparvovec: Adverum Biotechnologies

12.2.1

Product Description

12.2.2

Other Development Activities

12.2.3

Clinical Development

12.2.3.1

Clinical Trial Information

12.2.4

Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5

Analyst Views

12.3

OGX-110: Ocugenix

To be continued in the final report…..

13

Wet-AMD Market: 7MM Analysis

13.1

Key Findings

13.2

Wet AMD Market Outlook

13.3

Conjoint Analysis

13.4

Key Wet AMD Market Forecast Assumptions

13.5

Total Market Size of Wet-AMD in the 7MM

13.6

The US Wet AMD Market Size

13.6.1

Total Market Size of Wet-AMD in the US

13.6.2

Market Size of Wet-AMD by Therapies in the US

13.7

EU4 and the UK Wet AMD Market Size

13.8

Japan Wet AMD Market Size

14

Wet AMD Market Unmet Needs

15

Wet AMD Market SWOT Analysis

16

Key Opinion Leader's Views on Wet AMD

17

Wet AMD Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1

The United States

17.2

EU4 and the UK

17.3

Japan

17.4

Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5

Market Access and Reimbursement of Wet-AMD

18

Acronyms and Abbreviations

19

Bibliography

20

Wet AMD Report Methodology

Related Reports

Wet AMD Clinical Trial Analysis

Wet AMD Pipeline Insight - 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key wet AMD companies, including Sylentis, Molecular Partners, Sam Chun Dang Pharm, Generium, Alvotech, Adverum Biotechnologies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Exonate, and others.

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AMD companies, including Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., REGENXBIO, Alkahest Inc, Evergreen Therapeutics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Ribomic USA Inc, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., Unity Biotechnology, Inc, PanOptica, Inc., Clearside Biomedical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Stealth BioTherapeutics, CellCure Neurosciences, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Allegro Ophthalmics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Novartis, Luxa Biotechnology, Gemini Therapeutics, and others.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key dry AMD companies including Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Aviceda Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Allegro Ophthalmics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences), Roche, Cognition Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, and others.

Geographic Atrophy Market

Geographic Atrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key geographic atrophy companies, including Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric Bio (formerly Ophthotech Corporation), Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Hemera Biosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Novartis, Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, CellCure Neurosciences (a subsidiary of Lineage Cell Therapeutics), and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+14699457679
www.delveinsight.com

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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