Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Invited to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer of premium frozen Italian and specialty food products, today announced that management was invited to participate in two leading investor conferences in Summer 2026: the D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference and Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026.

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, and deliver a corporate presentation at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, as follows:

D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference

Date: June 11, 2026

Location: Nashville, TN

Format: 1x1 Meetings Only

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026

Date: June 17-18, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/HMyQu5TcMXdoKpn8TirJxg

Deanna Jurgens commented: "We are pleased to participate in these leading investor conferences, which provide a great opportunity to engage directly with the institutional investment community and share our continued progress executing against our long-term strategic vision. As we build on the strong momentum across our Foodservice, National Accounts, and International channels, we look forward to highlighting the various growth drivers underpinning the business and discussing how Armanino Foods is positioned for sustained, profitable growth in the quarters ahead."

A live audio webcast and archive of the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 presentation will be available using the webcast link above, as well as on the Armanino Foods investor relations webpage. Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at AMNF@mzgroup.us .

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to market conditions, competitive dynamics, and operational execution. Armanino Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-invited-to-attend-upcoming-investor-conferences-1170521