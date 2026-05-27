Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: USDA Organic Certification for Handlers: The Organic System Plan Explained

June 15, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Complimentary Webinar:

USDA Organic Certification for Handlers: The Organic System Plan (OSP) Explained
Monday, June 15, 2026, 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST)
REGISTER HERE

The Organic System Plan (OSP) is a core component of USDA organic certification, outlining how an operation meets National Organic Program (NOP) requirements. Join SCS Global Services for a practical overview of the SCS' Handler Organic System Plan (OSP) and USDA organic certification process, from application submission through certification decision. The session is designed for handlers, brokers, traders, importers, private label brand owners, and storage or distribution operations, including those that may not take physical possession of organic product.

Participants will gain a clearer understanding of required OSP sections, supporting documentation, and common areas that may require follow up during certification review. The webinar will also outline the five stage certification process and highlight publicly available USDA and NOP resources that support first time applicants.

Topics include:

  • Required Handler OSP sections applicable to all operations

  • Additional OSP sections that may apply to handlers taking physical possession of organic product

  • Overview of the USDA organic certification process and timelines

  • Documentation commonly requested as part of the certification review process

  • National Organic Program (NOP) resources available to organic applicants

Whether preparing an initial application or seeking clarity on certification requirements, attendees will leave with a stronger understanding of the Handler OSP and the organic certification process.

Can't attend live? Register anyway to receive the recording after the event.

REGISTER NOW

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-usda-organic-certification-for-handlers-th-1170940

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.