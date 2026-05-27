SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: USDA Organic Certification for Handlers: The Organic System Plan Explained

June 15, 2026 | 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Complimentary Webinar:

USDA Organic Certification for Handlers: The Organic System Plan (OSP) Explained

Monday, June 15, 2026, 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST)

REGISTER HERE

The Organic System Plan (OSP) is a core component of USDA organic certification, outlining how an operation meets National Organic Program (NOP) requirements. Join SCS Global Services for a practical overview of the SCS' Handler Organic System Plan (OSP) and USDA organic certification process, from application submission through certification decision. The session is designed for handlers, brokers, traders, importers, private label brand owners, and storage or distribution operations, including those that may not take physical possession of organic product.

Participants will gain a clearer understanding of required OSP sections, supporting documentation, and common areas that may require follow up during certification review. The webinar will also outline the five stage certification process and highlight publicly available USDA and NOP resources that support first time applicants.

Topics include:

Required Handler OSP sections applicable to all operations

Additional OSP sections that may apply to handlers taking physical possession of organic product

Overview of the USDA organic certification process and timelines

Documentation commonly requested as part of the certification review process

National Organic Program (NOP) resources available to organic applicants

Whether preparing an initial application or seeking clarity on certification requirements, attendees will leave with a stronger understanding of the Handler OSP and the organic certification process.

Can't attend live? Register anyway to receive the recording after the event.

REGISTER NOW

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services

sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-usda-organic-certification-for-handlers-th-1170940