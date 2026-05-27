Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Corporate Social Responsibility Programs Expand Hope and Opportunity in FY26

MUMBAI, INDIA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, reported that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programming generated 9.4 million global hours of employee volunteerism during its 2026 fiscal year, which ended March 31, 2026.

In the U.S. and Canada, TCS employees volunteered with local, national and global nonprofits; supported STEM education programs for K-12 students; and mentored youth, women, veterans, Indigenous peoples and others to help expand digital opportunity and access to careers of the future. Other CSR programs supported efforts to ensure workforce readiness for new opportunities in the digital and AI-driven economy.

"I'm deeply thankful to every TCS employee who volunteered for their communities over the past year," said Lina Klebanov, head of CSR, North America, TCS. "Their time and care-and collaboration with our nonprofit partners-helped open doors to belonging, dignity and opportunity."

Volunteerism and pro bono services

During the 2026 fiscal year, TCS' CSR team curated hundreds of volunteer opportunities through TCS' myPurpose employee volunteerism platform, which helps employees find and register for opportunities as well as track impact. The team also implemented its seventh Leaders with Purpose cohort and started an eighth. Members of the FY26 graduating cohort, who competed for entry into the nine-month program that encourages and enables meaningful sustained volunteer engagement, completed online and in-person learning on nonprofit operations and delivered capstone projects in support of nonprofits in their regions.

In FY26, TCS employee volunteers supported local and national nonprofits, scientific research organizations, and TCS community engagement and education programs. These included Go Innovate Together (goIT), Ignite My Future and Tech4Hope, TCS' pro bono technology consulting and services program for select nonprofits. During the year, Tech4Hope supported North America-based nonprofits, including Girl Up, Marici, NAF, and Sports Integrity Global Alliance, with services ranging from made-to-order customer relationship management platforms to data visualization projects.

Student empowerment

During the 2026 fiscal year, TCS' two STEM education initiatives achieved a lifetime reach of nearly 2 million K-12 students in North America, providing skills and opportunities designed to build self-confidence and interest in STEM in support of future career success.

Ignite My Future, a teacher-focused initiative, uses computational thinking as a catalyst for transforming education. From its inception to the end of TCS' last fiscal year, it had touched more than 32,000 teachers and more than 1.7 million students in all 50 U.S. states and multiple provinces in Canada through activities such as teacher training, classroom resources, Family STEM Nights and Career Day events. In FY26, TCS expanded the Ignite My Future-Jaguar TCS Racing partnership and invited students to enter a global student challenge related to raising excitement about STEM and all-electric racing. It offered finalists located near race cities a potential at-the-track experience designed to generate student interest in STEM education and careers they could envision for themselves after meeting Jaguar TCS Racing's on-site teams.

goIT (Go Innovate Together) prepares students with the skills, confidence and the mindset to pursue careers of the future. The program is a digital innovation and career-readiness experience that introduces students from all backgrounds to STEM, computer science, design thinking and product innovation. Since its launch in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2009, goIT has engaged more than 88,000 students in 211 cities across the U.S. and Canada, and has helped more than 375,000 students across 65 countries develop strategies to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges as defined by the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

In North America in FY26, goIT:

Focused on reaching marginalized groups, delivering 48,000 hours of skill-building and computer science programming for students under 18

Reached more than 4,100 students through goIT curricula, summer camps, and participation in goIT's Global Innovator of the Year program and goIT's Monthly Challenge 62%+ of the students were young women 83%+ of the students were members of communities considered marginalized and/or traditionally underrepresented in computer science careers

Delivered goIT opportunities to students, teachers and other facilitators in 83 North American cities, through offerings such as student challenges, goIT Live, goIT Online Experience, and goIT Work Experience.

Digital opportunity

TCS' Digital Empowers initiative convenes practitioners, thought leaders, local government and industry leaders to explore how to expand the skills, resources and mindset needed to succeed in the digital economy. In FY26, Digital Empowers published a Digital Opportunity Playbook which outlines best practices and next steps for collaboration among digital opportunity stakeholders; hosted its Collaborating for Connected Futures series in New York City, Detroit and Dallas; and launched the Digital Opportunity Council. The council convenes leaders from business and the social sector with a focus on helping ensure individuals, communities and organizations do not fall behind as technology advances. Since the start of the program, these activities have attracted nearly 12,000 practitioners, thought leaders, local government and industry leaders to the Digital Empowers community.





Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.?

For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

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TCS media contacts:

Corporate Communications & India Email: corporate.communications@tcs.com Email: santosh.castelino@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098 USA Email: andrew.corcione@tcs.com | Phone: +1 646 617 8221 North America Corporate Social Responsibility Email: eve.pidgeon@tcs.com | Phone: +1 313 605 1026

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SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tcs-corporate-social-responsibility-programs-expand-hope-and-oppo-1170941