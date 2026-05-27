Novata Launches Risk Atlas to Deliver AI-Powered Risk Intelligence Across Portfolios and Supply Chains

The tool unifies fragmented risk signals into a single framework for comprehensive visibility across organizations and investments

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Last week Novata announced the launch of Risk Atlas, a new AI-powered risk monitoring tool designed to help organizations identify, compare, and prioritize risks across portfolios and supply chains.

Framework for Comparative Risk Visibility

Risk Atlas provides a single, customizable framework for comparing risk across entities, normalizing diverse risk signals into a comparable view across portfolios and supply chains.

It enables organizations to:

Gain insight across multiple categories to identify where risk is concentrated or emerging

Compare risk across companies, sectors, and categories

Understand how multiple risks contribute to an entity's overall exposure profile

Prioritize monitoring and engagement based on material exposure

"Risk is often fragmented across teams and systems, which makes it difficult to see the full picture," said Meredith Binder, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Novata. "Risk Atlas helps bring consistency to how that information is understood and used, so organizations can prioritize attention and strengthen oversight across their portfolios and supply chains."

Measure Risk Across Five Core Categories

Risk Atlas uses AI-enabled intelligence from specialized service providers to continuously surface, structure, and refresh signals across five key categories: reputational, cyber, geopolitical, physical climate, and transition risk. This gives investors and companies broader coverage, faster visibility into emerging risks, and a clearer way to prioritize action across portfolios, suppliers, and private companies.

"We built Risk Atlas to help organizations move beyond fragmented risk signals," said Christina Anslem, Advisory Manager at Novata. "By standardizing risk across portfolios and supply chains, the platform helps teams identify where exposure is most critical, scale monitoring more efficiently, and focus resources where action is needed most."

From Diligence to Continuous Monitoring

Risk Atlas is designed to support the full investment lifecycle, from pre-investment screening to ongoing portfolio oversight. It enables users to:

Flag high-risk exposures before capital deployment

Track changes in risk over time with automated updates

Monitor portfolio exposure at scale

Customize risk thresholds and weighting based on strategy

For investors, Risk Atlas supports more consistent diligence, engagement, and portfolio oversight.

For companies, Risk Atlas enables more systematic visibility into supplier and regional risk.

Learn more about Risk Atlas here.

About Novata

Novata's solutions make it easy for organizations to achieve their sustainability goals and create value. Our trusted sustainability management platform and advisory practice empowers organizations to automate data collection and reporting, streamline carbon accounting, simplify regulations, benchmark performance, and monitor risk.

Backed by the Ford Foundation, Hamilton Lane, Microsoft, Motive Partners, Omidyar Network, and S&P Global, Novata is majority controlled by mission-driven organizations and its employees, and is a B-Corp-certified public benefit corporation. www.novata.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Katie Stueber

press@novata.com

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SOURCE: Novata

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/novata-launches-risk-atlas-to-deliver-ai-powered-risk-intelligenc-1170942