Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") announced the official launch of its North American direct-to-consumer (DTC) and B2B online stores, marking another step in the Company's previously announced strategy to expand accessibility, distribution, and consumer reach across the United States and Canada.

The online rollout includes products from several of the Company's brands, including Barili Foods, Gluten Free Nation (GFN), and Dare to Be Different Foods (D2BD), offering consumers access to a growing portfolio of gluten-free and better-for-you products through Shopify-powered stores and selected digital marketplace platforms.

The Company stated that the launch is intended to support its broader multi-channel growth strategy across retail, foodservice, and online distribution throughout North America.

Approximately 20 SKUs are currently available online, including Barili's vegan pita products alongside baked goods and specialty offerings from GFN and D2BD. The Company also noted that the online expansion complements its growing North American commercial network, which includes relationships with retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators such as Kroger, UNFI, Sysco, US Foods, and KeHE.

The Company also intends to evaluate additional online distribution opportunities through selected digital marketplace and third-party fulfillment channels as part of its broader North American growth strategy.

Natalie Ben-Zur, VP of Online & Business Operations, commented:

"The launch of our online platforms is an important part of executing the strategy we introduced to the market over the past year. Alongside our retail and foodservice activity, we believe the online channel may help increase accessibility, improve product visibility, and strengthen direct consumer engagement as we continue expanding our North American presence."

According to the Company, the online platforms are also expected to support broader brand visibility, direct consumer interaction, and future product development initiatives as Eshbal continues building its North American operating platform.

The launch follows several recent milestones for the Company, including local North American production initiatives, strategic acquisitions, and continued expansion across distribution and foodservice channels.

Consumers can access the Company's online stores through:

Barili Foods

Dare to Be Different

About Eshbal Functional Food Inc.

Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) is a publicly traded food-tech company focused on building a scalable platform of gluten-free and health-oriented food brands across retail, foodservice, and online channels in North America.

Since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2025, Eshbal has been executing its North American growth strategy through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The Company's operations include gluten-free, better-for-you, and functional food products sold across retail, foodservice, and online channels.

During this period, the Company completed the acquisition of Gluten Free Nation, acquired a majority interest in Dare to Be Different Foods, launched localized North American production in partnership with Queen Street Bakery, and strengthened its commercial infrastructure in the region.

Eshbal's strategy is focused on integrating complementary better-for-you brands into a centralized operating platform designed to expand distribution, support operational efficiencies, and create long-term growth opportunities.

Eshbal maintains active digital engagement and investor communications through its corporate website and official social media channels:

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Instagram

Tomer Bar Meir, CEO

Anat Shuhami, Head of Investor Communications Investors@Eshbal.com

Eshbal.com



Disclaimers:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulation Service provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects" "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298955

Source: Eshbal Functional Food Inc.