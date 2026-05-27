First drill hole completed this year, DDRCCC-26-121, expands high-grade gold zone discovered below the current Blackjack resource with 94.0 m of 1.79 g/t Au including 19.3 m of 5.04 g/t Au within a broader interval of 273.8 m of 1.10 g/t Au

Hole 121, the deepest hole ever drilled at RC Gold at 1,093 m in length, successfully extended high-grade gold mineralization approximately 370 m below the existing resource pit and 110 m laterally along strike from previously reported deep drilling in hole DDRCCC-25-076

Results confirm the potential for a high-grade, underground mining component at the Blackjack deposit

Approximately 13,000 m of diamond drilling has now been completed as part of Sitka's fully funded 60,000 m 2026 drill program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQX: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the first drill hole completed during its 2026 exploration campaign and to provide an update on the 60,000 metre diamond drilling program currently underway at its 100% owned, road accessible RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") in Canada's Yukon Territory. Analytical results for drill hole DDRCCC-26-121 have been received and compiled and are reported herein. These results significantly expand the high-grade gold zone discovered at depth below the current Blackjack resource envelope (see Figure 5) and continue to demonstrate the strong scale potential of the broader Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC; see Figures 6 and 7). Highlights of the reported drill hole include 273.8 metres of 1.10 g/t gold, including 94.0 metres of 1.8 g/t gold and 19.3 metres of 5.04 g/t gold. These results represent one of the strongest deep drill intersections encountered to date at Blackjack. Hole DDRCCC-26-121 is the only drill hole with a complete set of assays received to date. Assays are pending for all additional holes completed during the 2026 drill campaign.





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"We are very encouraged by these first results from our 2026 drill campaign, which continue to demonstrate the exceptional scale and expansion potential of the Blackjack deposit," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold Corp. "Hole 121, the deepest hole ever drilled at RC Gold, successfully extended high-grade gold mineralization approximately 110 metres along strike from our previous deepest intercept in hole 76, with strong grades over substantial widths. The hole also returned some very high-grade sub-intervals including 1.7 metres of 15.85 g/t gold and 2.0 metres of 17.10 g/t gold. This hole demonstrates strong continuity of the high-grade mineralization discovered last year in hole 76, which extends well below limits of the current resource model and supports the potential for an underground mining component at Blackjack. These results further reinforce our view that RC Gold is evolving into a large, district-scale gold system with long-term growth potential.

"With approximately 13,000 metres already completed this season, our 2026 diamond drilling program is well on track to meet our 60,000 metre goal. Given the significantly larger scale of this year's campaign, we expect to report results in larger grouped batches of drill holes as the program progresses. Hole 121 is the only drill hole with a complete set of assays received to date. Assay results are currently pending for all additional holes completed so far this year."

Figure 1: Plan map of drilling completed at the Blackjack deposit, highlighting results from DDRCCC-26-121

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Figure 2: Cross section showing DDRCCC-26-121 along with DDRCCC-25-076. Hole 121 extended high-grade gold mineralization approximately 110 m along strike from hole 76. Mineralization remains open laterally and at depth.

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Figure 3: Cross section showing high-grade intervals encountered in DDRCCC-26-121.

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Figure 4: Examples of visible gold observed in drill hole DDRCCC-26-121

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Drill hole DDRCCC-26-121 was drilled to a depth of 1,093 metres and returned 94.0 m of 1.79 g/t gold including 19.3 m of 5.04 g/t gold and was designed to test the down-plunge extension of the deep high-grade gold mineralization previously intersected in drill hole DDRCCC-25-076, which returned 65.0 metres of 2.00 g/t gold from 806.0 metres, including two separate intervals of 8.0 m of 4.80 g/t gold and 6.3 m of 5.53 g/t gold (see news release dated June 11, 2025).

The hole successfully confirmed the continuity of this deeper high-grade gold zone and intersected broad intervals of strong reduced intrusion-related gold system ("RIRGS") mineralization hosted within altered metasedimentary rocks and associated quartz veining containing visible gold.

Importantly, the mineralized zone encountered in hole 121 extends high-grade gold mineralization approximately 370 metres below the base of the current resource pit limits and approximately 110 metres along strike from the previously reported drilling in hole 76 (see Figure 5). These results demonstrate that the Blackjack deposit continues to grow at depth with the high-grade gold zone remaining open both laterally and at depth for further expansion.

* While visible gold observations are very encouraging and confirm the presence of gold mineralization, they are not intended to imply potential gold grades. Gold assays will be published after they are received from the lab for mineralized intervals in which visible gold particles were noted.

Figure 5: Longitudinal section showing the current block model and resource pit for Blackjack with drill holes DDRCCC-25-076 and DDRCCC-26-121 showing the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization below the current deposit model. Hole 121 extends high-grade gold mineralization approximately 370 m below the current resource pit limits and 110 m along strike from hole 76.

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Figure 6: Longitudinal section showing locations of several of the intrusion targets and the current gold resources within the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex. A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 will focus on further expansion of the 2 km long Blackjack-Eiger area with 15,000 metres of drilling. An additional 30,000 metres of drilling is planned at Rhosgobel to follow up on the initial diamond drilling conducted by Sitka in 2025. 10,000 metres of drilling has been allocated for the Pukelman-Contact zone and 5,000 metres of drilling will follow up on initial drilling results from Bear Paw and test other high-priority targets.

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Figure 7*: A map of the Clear Creek Intrusive Complex (CCIC) showing the location of the Blackjack deposit, the Eiger deposit and the Rhosgobel deposit. The map highlights the numerous drill targets that Sitka has outlined within the CCIC and the road network located throughout the 5 x 12 km area.

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* References for Figure 8 drilling intervals:

Rhosgobel Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated November 25, 2024

Pukelman Intervals: Sitka Gold News Release dated January 7, 2025

Contact Intervals: O'Brien, 2010; Assessment Report, 2010 Diamond Drilling Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment report 095539)

Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

Bear Paw Intervals: Shutty, 2011; Assessment Report, 2011 Exploration Program, Clear Creek Property (Assessment Report 095984)

About the RC Gold Project

Sitka's 100% owned, flagship RC Gold Project consists of a 447 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is one of the largest consolidated land packages strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Project hosts an indicated MRE of 1,291,000 ounces of gold and an inferred MRE of 3,829,000 ounces of gold (see Table 4 below) hosted within three at surface, road accessible pit constrained deposits. The 2026, 60,000 m drill program is focused on expanding all three known deposits in addition to testing other high potential targets in close proximity to the current resources.





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* Notes for Blackjack Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$2000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$10.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing Totals may not sum due to rounding.

** Notes for Rhosgobel and Eiger Resources:

Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of February 25, 2026. Mineral Resources are estimated consistent with CIM Definition Standards and reported in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the following assumptions: US$3000/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.50 per tonne; processing costs of US$14.00 per tonne; G&A of US$4.00/t. The base case cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au is based on a gold price of US$2500/oz and believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing Totals may not sum due to rounding.

All of these deposits begin at surface and are potentially open pit minable. Initial bottle roll metallurgical testing confirmed the non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization and returned gold extraction rates averaging around 85% for the Blackjack and Eiger deposits. Further metallurgical testwork in 2024 for Blackjack and Eiger returned recoveries ranging from 77.6 to 93% for gravity followed by cyanidation. Initial bottle roll testing for Rhosgobel has confirmed non-refractory characteristics of the gold mineralization with two composite samples returning gold recoveries of 89% and 96%. Additional metallurgical testing at Rhosgobel has returned an average gold recovery of 94.3% using conventional whole ore cyanidation leaching and an initial recovery of 84.7% tungsten in rougher concentrate using conventional floatation. Metallurgical testing for potential silver recovery has not yet been completed.

For the purposes of the current resource model, it is assumed that a likely mill flowsheet would consist of a gravimetric, flotation, and cyanidation circuit.

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

Critical Minerals for Defence, Toronto, Ontario: June 9 - 10, 2026

TAKESTOCK Investor Series Stampede Special, Calgary, Alberta: June 30, 2026

YMA - Property Tours and Conference, Dawson City, Yukon: July 12-15, 2026

Diggers and Dealers: Kalgoorlie, Western Australia: August 3 - 5, 2026

* All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 447 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company has also announced plans to spin-out the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and the Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona into a new discovery-focused exploration company to be named at a later date.

A 60,000 metre diamond drilling program planned for 2026 is currently underway at the Company's flagship RC Gold Project, located in Yukon Canada, where 4 diamond drill rigs are currently operating.

* For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

On receipt from the drill site, the HTW/NTW-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Sitka's core logging facility. Sample lengths as small as 0.3 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 2 m downhole sample length was used. Each sample is identified by a unique sample tag number which is placed in the bag containing the core to be assayed. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a predetermined line, with one-half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one-half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Sitka personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were placed in secure bins to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by Sitka personnel or a contract expeditor to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in North Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t gold was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41). Select intervals at the Rhosgobel Deposit were selected for additional XRF analysis on a lithium borate fusion (ALS code: XRF-15b) for WO3.

All scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Cor Coe"

CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: Sitka Gold Corp.