EQS-News: GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Tech

GrocerIQ Holdings Announces Initial Los Angeles Rollout for AI-Driven Neighborhood Grocery Stores



27.05.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Initial Pilot Phase Planned Across More Than Five Locations Throughout the City of Los Angeles, With Scalable Expansion Opportunities Under Evaluation MIAMI, FL - May 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRIQ), a company focused on AI powered retail infrastructure and physical AI technologies, today announced that it will provide AI infrastructure and operational technology supporting the planned rollout of a neighborhood-focused grocery platform across the City of Los Angeles. The initial deployment phase is currently planned to include more than five neighborhood focused pilot store locations strategically positioned throughout Los Angeles communities, with site development activities and related implementation efforts underway. The rollout is intended to improve access to groceries, fresh foods, prepared meals, beverages, and household essentials through smaller format retail environments located closer to where residents live. The initiative is designed to support convenient neighborhood access to essential goods while aligning with broader trends toward localized commerce, community accessibility, and more efficient urban living environments. According to the company, the initiative represents GrocerIQ's first planned live deployment of its proprietary physical AI retail infrastructure platform within real-world neighborhood grocery environments. GrocerIQ intends to serve as the technology layer supporting the operational ecosystem of the planned grocery platform. The stores are expected to utilize GrocerIQ's developing AI powered operational systems designed to support: • Intelligent inventory forecasting and replenishment

• Real time operational monitoring

• AI powered consumer demand prediction

• Store level retail analytics

• Smart automation infrastructure

• Future autonomous retail workflow integrations Unlike traditional large format grocery stores, the neighborhood market model is centered around smaller, community oriented retail environments positioned near residential corridors and densely populated urban neighborhoods. The concept is designed to support faster fulfillment, improved operational efficiency, and a more convenience driven consumer experience while increasing localized access to essential goods. "Los Angeles is one of the most important urban retail markets in the country and an ideal environment for next generation neighborhood commerce," said James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ Holdings. "Consumer behavior continues shifting toward convenience, accessibility, and proximity. We believe intelligent neighborhood retail environments can improve efficiency while helping create more accessible and connected communities, and this pilot represents an important step in validating our technology in a live operating environment." The company stated that the pilot deployment is expected to provide convenient grocery and household access to thousands of residents across participating Los Angeles communities, including areas where neighborhood retail accessibility may be limited. The initial rollout is intended to establish a scalable operating model for future expansion into additional Los Angeles communities and broader neighborhood retail markets, while simultaneously providing GrocerIQ with its first live operating environment for continued development and commercialization of its physical AI retail infrastructure platform as the company expands its technology ecosystem for neighborhood commerce environments. About GrocerIQ Holdings GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRIQ) is an emerging Physical AI infrastructure company focused on transforming real-world commerce through intelligent automation. The Company is developing a next-generation platform that integrates Vision AI, edge computing, and sensor-driven systems to power autonomous operations across micro-grocery environments and small-format retail. Through strategic partnerships and joint development initiatives, GrocerIQ is advancing patent-pending technologies designed to optimize inventory, streamline fulfillment, and enable real-time decision-making at the edge. GrocerIQ's platform is being built to support scalable deployment across retail, logistics, and food supply ecosystems. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated store deployments, pilot programs, future expansion opportunities, operational capabilities, future technologies, rollout plans, commercialization initiatives, and projected business developments. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements. Contact:

GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.

investors@groceriq.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.





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