Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Leading digital marketing agency HigherVisibility, introduced an updated version of its Targeted Growth System (TGS), a proprietary methodology used across the agency's SEO, PPC, link building, eCommerce SEO, website design, and franchise SEO services.

The update places greater emphasis on site speed, server response time, and technical reliability as AI-driven search changes how content is retrieved and surfaced online.

The updated Targeted Growth System focuses on technical website performance as AI search systems retrieve online content.

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The update comes as marketers face growing pressure to ensure websites remain accessible to AI-driven search and retrieval systems that prioritize fast, reliable page access.

HigherVisibility uses the TGS across its digital marketing services to support visibility, traffic, and conversion performance, following a growing discussion around how AI-driven search systems retrieve online content.

The TGS comprises six focus areas:

Campaign strategy

Competitive analysis

Audience profiling

Conversion rate optimization

Data and attribution

Adaptive targeting

"We started paying closer attention to how AI platforms retrieve and process pages because it changes how brands appear in AI-driven search results," said Adam Heitzman, managing partner at HigherVisibility.

"Site performance used to be treated mainly as a UX or engineering issue. Now it affects whether AI systems can reliably access your content in the first place, which makes it part of the visibility conversation for marketing teams too."

More information about the framework is available on HigherVisibility.

About HigherVisibility:

HigherVisibility is a digital marketing agency that provides SEO, paid media, web design, and analytics services for businesses across multiple industries. The agency builds and manages performance-focused marketing programs supported by proprietary reporting tools, including its Insite dashboard, which is used to track and analyze campaign performance for clients. HigherVisibility works with organizations ranging from small businesses to enterprise-level brands.

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Source: DesignRush