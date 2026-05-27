Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC), a Meridian Adhesives Group company, announced an expansion of its third-party logistics (3PL) footprint to support faster, more reliable product availability for customers across the United States.

The expanded network strengthens ATC's national stocking and fulfillment capabilities, helping customers reduce lead times, manage rising freight costs, and improve jobsite readiness through responsive regional distribution.

ATC now supports customers through national distribution coverage by stocking locations in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Texas, and California, improving service to both its distribution partners and contractor base. New and upgraded 3PL locations came online in early 2026 as the network expansion was implemented.

Alongside new and upgraded locations, ATC has also made operational enhancements at its existing facilities in Chicago and Houston to further strengthen inventory management, order processing, and overall responsiveness.

"This is a positive investment driven by customer input and our commitment to help lower freight costs and lead times," said T. J. Bland, President - Infrastructure Division, Meridian Adhesives Group. "With the addition of California inventory and our broader 3PL expansion, we're better positioned to serve customers with improved speed and national coverage."

"Customers care about service, availability, and speed," said Mike Gaffigan, Sales Director. "Having national stocking locations that better support our distribution partners and contractor base is a meaningful step forward-and an improvement we've been working toward for a long time."

Customers can contact their ATC representative to confirm the best stocking location for specific products and delivery requirements.

About Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)

Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC) develops and manufactures code-compliant and DOT listed anchoring adhesives and concrete densification and repair solutions for infrastructure, commercial, and industrial applications.

ATC partners with distributors nationwide to deliver reliable performance in the field.

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Source: Adhesives Technology Corporation