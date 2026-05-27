Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Boostability, a dedicated partner to small businesses worldwide, has announced a significant update to its core methodology, the Be Found Framework (BFF), doubling down on its commitment to ensuring local businesses remain visible and verifiable as AI retrieval becomes the global standard for how information is found online.

As part of its Be Found Framework, Boostability focuses on the fundamentals of findability, including clarity of fact, strengthening digital trust, technical accessibility, and AIO integration

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The updated BFF methodology focuses on the practical, technical foundations that allow small business data to be easily understood and trusted by AI models. These include:

Clarity of Fact : Enhancing content structure so that small business expertise is presented in clear, concise units that AI can accurately interpret and credit.

: Enhancing content structure so that small business expertise is presented in clear, concise units that AI can accurately interpret and credit. Strengthening Digital Trust : Focusing on consistent entity signals across the web to help AI engines verify a business's location, services, and reputation without confusion.

: Focusing on consistent entity signals across the web to help AI engines verify a business's location, services, and reputation without confusion. Technical Accessibility : Ensuring that small business websites are lightweight and structured correctly, removing the technical barriers that often cause AI crawlers to overlook smaller sites in favor of larger corporations.

: Ensuring that small business websites are lightweight and structured correctly, removing the technical barriers that often cause AI crawlers to overlook smaller sites in favor of larger corporations. AIO Integration: Emphasizing AI Optimization (AIO) as a supportive tool to traditional SEO, ensuring that the human element of a business (its unique story and local impact) isn't lost in the machine-driven search process.

"We recognize that the shift toward AI retrieval can feel overwhelming for a local shop or a family-owned service provider," says Gavan Thorpe, CEO of Boostability.

"Our goal with updating the Be Found Framework isn't to reinvent the wheel, but to provide a sturdy, reliable bridge. We want to make sure that the human touch of these businesses is still discoverable in a world of automated answers."

As AI engines increasingly synthesize answers directly for users, the challenge for small businesses is now about being recognized as a reliable, cited source of truth.

The refined BFF is designed to tackle this challenge while staying accessible to businesses of all sizes.

It emphasizes sustainable visibility strategies rooted in verifiable authority and trusted digital signals. By focusing on clean data and authoritative content, Boostability helps small businesses earn their place in AI Overviews and voice search results by simply being the most accurate answer available.

The updated Be Found Framework is now being integrated into all current SMB campaigns, ensuring that Boostability partners are prepared for the standards of 2026 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.boostability.com.

About Boostability

Boostability was founded on the idea that small businesses deserve a seat at the table. Since 2009, we have focused on providing affordable, effective SEO and digital marketing services that help small businesses "Be Found." Our Be Found Framework (BFF) is the culmination of years of data, refined to help the little guy compete in an ever-changing digital world.

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Source: DesignRush