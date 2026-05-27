Avid Expands Executive Team: Names Parrish Snyder as Chief Revenue Officer, Erik Tomalis as Chief Community Officer

Two senior appointments position Avid for its next phase of category defining growth.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Avid, the fundraising operating system for modern nonprofits, today announced two senior executive appointments that significantly expand the company's leadership bench heading into a defining moment for the modern fundraising industry.

Parrish Snyder, most recently Chief Sales Officer at OneCause, joins Avid as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead the company's go-to-market organization and revenue motion.

In a coordinated move, Erik Tomalis - one of Avid's earliest senior leaders, who joined the company in 2024 just months after its founding-has been named Chief Community Officer, a new executive role focused on industry partnerships and the broader community shaping the future of nonprofit fundraising.

Both leaders report to Avid CEO Ray Gary as the company prepares for the launch of its most significant product release.

A category defining moment, met with a category defining team

"Parrish Snyder is the kind of leader you build a championship roster around. His track record-turning early stage businesses into category leaders across enterprise SaaS and financial services, most recently as the Chief Sales Officer at OneCause-is exactly what this moment calls for. Avid is becoming a category defining company. Parrish brings the operational rigor, the sales discipline, and the executive maturity to make sure we get there. The fact that someone of his caliber chose Avid tells you everything about where this company is heading."



- Ray Gary, CEO, Avid

Snyder spent nearly a decade as Chief Sales Officer at OneCause, where he led go-to-market teams across the US and Canada as the company grew to support over 14,000 nonprofits raising more than $8 billion through events and peer-to-peer campaigns. His tenure at OneCause positioned him uniquely to understand how nonprofit teams actually work-the constraints they face, the tools they need, and what it takes to scale adoption of mission-critical software. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"Avid is doing something the fundraising industry has needed for a long time-building the kind of infrastructure that nonprofits have watched the for-profit world enjoy for decades. The team here is extraordinary. The architecture is real. The customers are real. The moment is here. I'm humbled to be joining at exactly this point in the company's story-and to be doing it alongside Erik Tomalis, whose voice and relationships in this industry are simply unmatched. We're going to do something special together."



- Parrish Snyder, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid

Erik Tomalis steps into the role he was built for

Tomalis joined Avid in December 2024-just months after the company's founding-and has been one of its most influential voices ever since. He is widely regarded as one of the leading voices in modern nonprofit fundraising. As one of Avid's earliest senior leaders, he helped build the customer base, lead the revenue function, and serve as the company's most visible spokesperson across the industry. His new role centers his work on what colleagues, customers, and partners describe as his singular strength: building genuine relationships at scale across the nonprofit sector.

As Chief Community Officer, Tomalis will focus on Avid's industry partnerships, strategic alliances, and presence at the conferences and conversations that shape modern fundraising. He will also continue to bring new business into Avid through the deep relationships he has built across the sector. The role is modeled after a small set of category defining industry leaders who have used their voices to expand the entire field-not just their own company.

"Few people have shaped Avid more than Erik Tomalis. He has built the relationships, told the story, and earned the trust that made our growth possible. As we move into our next chapter, we needed two things: a CRO who can operationalize a category leading sales motion at scale, and a Chief Community Officer who can spend his time where the industry actually moves-at the events, in the conversations, on the road, building the partnerships that shape the next decade of nonprofit fundraising. Erik is one of a small number of people in this industry capable of that role. We're fortunate that this is exactly the work he wants to do next."

- Ray Gary, CEO, Avid

"I joined Avid because I believed in what we were going to do for nonprofit fundraising. Since I joined, the company has grown into something bigger than any one executive can lead alone-and that's a wonderful problem to have. This new role is exactly the work I love most: being out in the field, building partnerships, and helping nonprofit leaders see what's possible. Parrish brings the operational depth our growing sales organization needs, and that frees me to do the work I think matters most for the industry. This is the right team at the right moment, and I couldn't be more excited about what we're going to build together."

- Erik Tomalis, Chief Community Officer, Avid

About the moment Avid is in

Avid has emerged in under two years as one of the most distinctive voices in modern nonprofit technology, with a growing customer base and a clear point of view on what AI should and shouldn't do for the organizations doing this work.

The expansion of the executive team comes ahead of an important product milestone later this summer, and reflects the leadership bench Avid is building for its next phase of growth.

About Avid

Avid is the fundraising operating system for modern nonprofits. Founded in 2024, Avid was built to give nonprofits the kind of fundraising infrastructure that for-profit companies have enjoyed for decades-a single system that runs across every tool a fundraising team already uses, surfaces what matters, and takes on the work nonprofits have historically had to rely on outside help to do. Avid is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit avidai.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Boudreau

Chief Marketing Officer, Avid

press@avidai.com

(833) 977-2843

SOURCE: Avid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/avid-expands-executive-team-names-parrish-snyder-as-chief-revenue-1170143