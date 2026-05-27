Mocse Credit Union Selects Narmi to Replace Legacy Platform with Full-Stack Digital Banking Solution

Central California credit union moves from rigid core modules to open platform architecture, focused on business banking expansion

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Narmi , a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial institutions, announced it has added another full-stack customer to its roster with Mocse Credit Union . The $427 million credit union, which serves more than 30,000 members across four counties in Central California, has migrated to Narmi One to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.

Through the partnership, Mocse transitioned from a legacy digital banking environment built largely around rigid core modules to Narmi One, a unified platform that combines consumer banking, business banking, and account opening into a modern digital experience. The implementation will support Mocse's broader strategy to strengthen member engagement, improve operational flexibility, and expand its small-to-medium business banking capabilities.

Mocse selected Narmi following a competitive evaluation process, citing the platform's open architecture, API-first infrastructure, and collaborative approach to partnership. By leveraging Narmi One, Mocse is focused on meeting and staying ahead of the digital standards members encounter in their financial lives.

"Business banking is where credit unions are winning or losing member relationships right now, and Mocse made the strategic decision to get ahead of it," said Nikhil Lakhanpal , co-founder of Narmi. "Members don't benchmark their expectations against other credit unions, but their opinions are formed by the digital experiences they have with the institution. Mocse saw that shift early, and Narmi One was built to help close that gap. Staying competitive requires a platform built for where the market is headed, not where it has been."

Mocse's adoption of Narmi One reflects a broader industry shift around digital transformation and business banking modernization playing out among community financial institutions. As member expectations continue to rise, more credit unions are reevaluating their legacy digital systems in favor of integrated platforms that offer greater flexibility, innovation, and scalability.

This partnership also reflects Narmi's strategic focus on expanding adoption of Narmi One and helping financial institutions consolidate fragmented digital experiences on a single platform.

To learn more about Narmi One, please visit narmi.com

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About Mocse Credit Union

Pronounced "Moxie," we embody the meaning of that word through our audacious authenticity. From our founding in the kitchen of Harry and Lucille Hammer in the 1950s, to Lucille taking the helm as our first CEO when women rarely occupied such a role in the banking world, we are a credit union that breaks with convention to boldly serve our members and our community.

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

Media Contact:

Annie Armstrong

narmi@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Narmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mocse-credit-union-selects-narmi-to-replace-legacy-platform-with-ful-1170557