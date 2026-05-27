Ideon Media Announces Canadian Representation Partnership with Sick Media

Ideon Media today announced a new partnership with Sick Media, one of Canada's fastest-growing sports media and podcast networks.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Ideon Media today announced a new partnership with Sick Media, one of Canada's fastest-growing sports media and podcast networks. Through the agreement, Ideon Media will represent Sick Media's advertising and branded content opportunities in the Canadian market.

Founded in Montreal, Sick Media has rapidly become a major force in Canadian sports media, reaching millions of fans across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and audio platforms through premium sports content, livestreams, podcasts, interviews, and social-first programming.

The network is home to more than 25 sports media and podcast platforms, including two of Canada's top 10 hockey podcasts: The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, recognized as the number one Montreal Canadiens-focused show globally, and The Sid Seixeiro Show. Across its portfolio, Sick Media generates more than 200 million monthly impressions and reaches an audience of over 7 million combined followers.

Sick Media is accredited by both the NFL and NHL, with on-the-ground coverage spanning major sporting events including the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup Final, NHL Playoffs, NHL Draft, and Olympics.

"Sports media today is about building real communities around personalities and conversation, and Sick Media has done an incredible job of creating one of the most passionate and engaged fan bases in Canada," said Kevin Bartus, President and CEO of Ideon Media. "What they've built, especially across hockey, is extremely impressive. We're excited to partner with them and help drive new advertising and brand partnership opportunities as the network continues its rapid growth nationally."

"We truly believe Sick Media has some of the best sports content and personalities in Canada, and Ideon's expertise and relationships in the Canadian advertising market make them the perfect partner to help us scale even further," said Sammy, Founder and President of Sick Media. "We're excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for both our audience and brand partners."

Through the partnership, brands will gain access to integrated advertising and sponsorship opportunities across Sick Media's podcasts, social channels, livestreams, branded segments, custom content, and live event activations.

Sick Media joins Ideon Media's growing portfolio of premium digital publishers, creators, and cultural media brands represented in Canada.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company and the exclusive Canadian partner for premium global and domestic media brands. Through innovative digital storytelling, branded content, and experiential platforms, Ideon connects advertisers with engaged audiences across the country.

About Sick Media

Founded in Montreal, Sick Media is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports media and podcast networks, reaching millions of fans across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and audio platforms. Home to The Sick Podcast network, Sick Media delivers daily sports content, live shows, breaking news, interviews, and original programming focused on hockey, football, basketball, soccer, and major international sporting events.

With a strong presence across both English and French Canadian markets, Sick Media has become a leading voice in sports conversation nationwide, highlighted by flagship shows including The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro and The Sid Seixeiro Show. The company's content regularly generates millions of monthly impressions and has covered marquee events including the Super Bowl, NHL Playoffs, Stanley Cup Final, Olympics, and NHL Draft.

Sick Media partners with leading national and local brands to create premium digital campaigns through podcasts, livestreams, social media integrations, branded segments, and live event activations, connecting advertisers directly with passionate Canadian sports fans.

For more information or interview requests: Natalie Milne natalie.milne@ideonmedia.com

SOURCE: Ideon Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ideon-media-announces-canadian-representation-partnership-with-s-1170560