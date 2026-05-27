Price Hero Integrates Real Authentication, Giving Users a Direct Path from Resale Value to Verified Authenticity

Partnership marks Price Hero's first authentication integration, connecting luxury goods owners with trusted expert verification in one seamless experience.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Price Hero, the consumer platform that instantly tells users what their luxury items are worth, today announced its integration with Real Authentication, the industry-leading luxury goods authentication service. Beginning this month, Price Hero users who upload their designer items will now have a direct, seamless path to verify the authenticity of their item, without ever leaving the Price Hero experience.

Price Hero was built on a simple premise: people own valuable things and deserve to know exactly what they have and what to do with it. Powered by five years of proprietary pricing and catalog data, the platform identifies items from a photo and surfaces real-time resale valuations. It then guides users toward their best next step, whether that's selling, insuring, donating, or now, authenticating.

The integration with Real Authentication addresses one of the most critical questions in the resale market: is this item real? Real Authentication's team of world-renowned brand experts delivers determinations within 12 to 24 hours of image submission, with an optional one-hour turnaround available. Items are typically reviewed by two or more trained authenticators, supported by a proprietary archive of over 7 million reference images and an additional Intelascan technology scan, a system that cross-checks data points and flags potential red flags before final approval.

Since launching in public beta in October 2025, Price Hero has seen strong early signals of user engagement. Of approximately 100 beta users, 77% have uploaded at least one item, with more than 300 total uploads to date. Users average four uploads each, suggesting they are returning to Price Hero to catalog their collections over time, not simply looking up a single item. The platform currently identifies 89% of uploaded items accurately, with 85% returning a priced valuation.

"Knowing what something is worth is only the first step. The natural question that follows is: can I trust that it's real? Partnering with Real Authentication means our users can go from valuation to verification in one place, and that's a genuinely powerful thing for anyone who owns or is thinking about buying or selling a luxury item."

-Jackie, Co-Founder & CEO, Price Hero

"We're excited to partner with Price Hero to bring trusted authentication directly into the moment when users are discovering the value of their items. This integration makes it easier than ever for consumers to take the right next step with confidence."

-Jenna Padilla, Co-Founder, Real Authentication

"Our collaboration with Price Hero signifies a stride forward in the luxury goods market. By combining our deep authentication expertise with their innovative valuation technology, we're setting a new standard for consumer trust and empowerment."

-Anastacia Black, Co-Founder, Real Authentication

The Price Hero platform ( pricehero.ai ) is free to use, with no barrier to entry for consumers looking to understand the value of what they own. The Real Authentication integration is live this May 2026.

About Price Hero

Price Hero is a consumer platform that turns physical goods into actionable financial assets. Users simply upload or take a photo of an item - a luxury handbag, watch, jewelry, or sneakers - and Price Hero instantly identifies it and surfaces its real resale value, backed by five years of proprietary pricing and catalog data. Rather than stopping at a number, Price Hero guides users through their best next step: selling through the right marketplace, authenticating with a trusted partner, insuring at an accurate value, donating, or borrowing against what they own. Launched in beta in October 2025, Price Hero's mission is simple: help people do more with what they already own. The platform is free to use for consumers. Learn more at pricehero.ai .

About Real Authentication

Real Authentication delivers the most trusted and accurate luxury goods authentication service available, providing individuals, dealers, and global brands with unparalleled confidence and peace of mind through deep expertise and years of experience. Authenticity of new and used luxury goods can be verified by world-renowned brand experts, with determinations provided within 12-24 hours after images are uploaded, with the option to upgrade to a 1-hour turnaround. Products are typically reviewed by two or more expert luxury authenticators, supported by a proprietary archive of over 7 million reference images and then scanned with an additional Intelascan technology layer to help further support accuracy. Learn more at realauthentication.com .

Media Contact

Price Hero

jackie@pricehero.ai

pricehero.ai

SOURCE: Real Authentication

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/price-hero-integrates-real-authentication-giving-users-a-direct-1170561